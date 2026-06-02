Eighth Element Launches Mobile-Optimized AI Medical Coding & Scribe App, Empowering Clinicians Anywhere

Capture, document, and code patient encounters in real time—whether in the clinic, on rounds, or on the go.

New platform delivers real-time scribing, medical billing code recommendations, and SOAP note generation—now accessible on mobile and desktop

With our mobile-optimized app, we’re putting an AI assistant directly in clinicians’ pockets—helping them capture encounters, generate billing codes, and complete charts instantly, wherever they are.” — Blake Chambers

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eighth Element , an emerging leader in AI-powered healthcare workflow automation, today announced the launch of its mobile-optimized web application. The new platform enables clinicians to seamlessly capture, document, and code patient encounters in real time—whether in the clinic, on rounds, or on the go.Designed for modern healthcare workflows, Eighth Element combines AI-powered scribing, intelligent medical billing code recommendations, and automated SOAP note generation into a single, unified experience. The platform is accessible via mobile browser and integrates with its existing desktop Chrome application , delivering flexibility across environments.“Healthcare professionals shouldn’t have to choose between patient care and documentation,” said Blake Chambers, Co-founder of Eighth Element. “With our mobile-optimized app, we’re putting a powerful AI assistant directly in clinicians’ pockets—helping them capture encounters, generate accurate billing codes, and complete charting instantly, wherever they are.”A Smarter Way to Document and BillEighth Element’s mobile web app is built to reduce administrative burden while improving revenue outcomes.Key capabilities include:• AI Medical Scribe: Capture patient interactions via voice, image upload or text and convert them into structured clinical documentation in real time• Automated SOAP Notes: Instantly generate complete, structured patient encounter notes• Billing Code Recommendations: Receive accurate CPT, ICD, and HCPCS code suggestions based on clinical context• Mobile-First Experience: Optimized for use on any device, enabling documentation and coding from anywhere• Seamless Desktop Integration: Works alongside Eighth Element’s Chrome extension for full workflow coverageBuilt for Every WorkflowUnlike traditional voice dictation tools, Eighth Element goes beyond transcription by delivering end-to-end clinical and billing intelligence. The platform supports clinicians, billing teams, and healthcare organizations by streamlining workflows and improving coding accuracy.Driving the Future of Healthcare OperationsAs healthcare systems face increasing administrative complexity and staffing shortages, Eighth Element is positioned at the intersection of AI, automation, and revenue optimization—helping organizations reduce documentation time, minimize billing errors, and unlock new efficiencies.About Eighth ElementEighth Element is an AI-powered healthcare technology company focused on transforming clinical documentation and medical billing workflows. Its platform delivers real-time scribing, intelligent coding, and workflow automation across mobile, desktop, and API environments—empowering healthcare providers to operate more efficiently and capture more revenue. The mobile web app is available for signups at https://app.8thelement.io

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