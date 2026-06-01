Leaven Launches the First Real Sourdough Starter Replacement on Amazon

The Revolutionary Leaven Lineup: Instant Sourdough, which eliminates the need for a traditional sourdough starter, and premium Instant Wild Yeast. Available now on Amazon.

Revolutionary Baking Technology Unlocks Real Sourdough Fermentation and Benefits Eliminating the Need for a Starter.

Leaven Instant Sourdough is the first and only product of its kind: a ready to use culture that lets bakers make real sourdough without maintaining a starter.” — Cameron Martino, Founder and CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leaven Foods , creator of the first real sourdough starter replacement, announced today that its flagship product, Instant Sourdough , is now available on Amazon.com.A 2026 NEXTY Award winner for "Best Pantry Staple" at the prestigious Natural Products Expo, Leaven’s Instant Sourdough replaces a traditional sourdough starter while delivering real sourdough fermentation, flavor and benefits in a convenient shelf-stable powdered format. Bakers simply mix it into the dough; allow it to rise, ferment, and then bake. No starter required.Made from carefully curated wild yeast and beneficial bacteria isolated from sourdough, Leaven Instant Sourdough is all-natural, gluten-free, non-GMO and gut-friendly. The product is available on Amazon in an exclusive three-pack of 0.25-ounce sachets, with each sachet baking up to seven sourdough breads. The Amazon price is $19.99 and arrives in a fun "matchbox" style reusable holder.“After my sourdough starter died as life picked back up post pandemic, I spent three years in a lab developing a product that is capable of replacing a traditional live starter,” said Cameron Martino, founder and CEO of Leaven Foods, who holds a Ph.D. in bioengineering. “Leaven Instant Sourdough is the first and only product of its kind: a ready to use culture that lets bakers make real sourdough without maintaining a starter. Unlike other products, it is not used to create a starter, and it contains no added flavorings. Leaven makes real sourdough more accessible, affordable and predictable for both home and commercial bakers. It’s sourdough made simple.”Leaven’s proprietary process grows and preserves wild sourdough microbes in a way that maintains their natural fermentation behavior, recreating real sourdough without genetic modification, added flavorings, or conventional starter maintenance. Also available on Amazon is Leaven Foods’ Instant Wild Yeast , a premium baking yeast for better baking performance. “It’s undomesticated wild yeast that delivers a rich, buttery flavor the way bread is meant to taste,” Martino said. Instant Sourdough and Instant Wild Yeast also are available in eight ounce food service size bags ideal for professional kitchens.In addition to sourdough bread, LeavenFoods.com features countless recipes for a variety of skill levels including pizza crust, bagels, cookies, focaccia, pretzels and gluten-free sourdough.In addition to Amazon, Leaven products are available in assorted retailers nationwide with greater 2026 retail distribution taking place in time for holiday baking.ABOUT LEAVENHeadquartered in San Diego, Leaven created the first real sourdough starter replacement in a shelf-stable powdered format, eliminating the need for a starter and simplifying sourdough baking for home and commercial bakers. Leaven’s Instant Sourdough and Instant Wild Yeast are all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free and gut-friendly. Winner of the NEXTY Award for “Best Pantry Staple” at the 2026 Natural Products Expo, Leaven products are available on Amazon.com and at select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit LeavenFoods.com or follow Leaven Foods on Instagram at @leavenfoods and TikTok at @leaven-foods.

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