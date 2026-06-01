Hudson Lab Automation Launches Rapid pH Plus™ at ASMS 2026

Built for biologics formulation and process development workflows, Rapid pH Plus combines enhanced throughput with modernized software and workflow management.

Rapid pH Plus reflects Hudson’s continued investment in modernizing laboratory automation platforms for long-term scalability and customer support.” — Werner Maas

SPRINGFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hudson Lab Automation today announced the launch of Rapid pH Plus at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry, 74th Conference, introducing the next evolution of its automated plate-based pH measurement platform for high-throughput laboratory workflows.Built on the established Rapid pH platform already used by major drug development companies and CDMOs, Rapid pH Plus introduces a modernized software infrastructure, updated electronics architecture, enhanced usability, and expanded high-throughput workflow capabilities.The platform automates pH measurement across SBS plates, vials and tubes, helping laboratories reduce hands-on time, improve consistency, and generate structured digital data that can be exported for downstream analysis and reporting.Traditional pH workflows often require scientists to manually move from well to well while waiting for probe stabilization, recording measurements, rinsing probes, and repeating the process across dozens or hundreds of samples. Rapid pH Plus helps laboratories transition to a more automated, walk-away workflow that supports higher throughput and improved reproducibility, while avoiding measurement and recording errors.“What can traditionally require one to two hours of manual pH measurement across a plate can now be reduced to just minutes of setup time, representing greater than 95% reduction in hands-on time,” stated Sara Mackey, VP of Sales and Marketing at Hudson. “This allows scientists to focus on higher-value development activities while improving reproducibility and workflow consistency.”“Rapid pH Plus reflects Hudson’s continued investment in modernizing laboratory automation platforms for long-term scalability and customer support,” added Werner Maas, CEO of Hudson. “The platform introduces improvements in usability, software infrastructure, data connectivity and workflow management while maintaining the core automated pH measurement capabilities customers already rely on.”Rapid pH Plus is designed to support a wide range of applications including biologics formulation development, buffer screening and optimization, analytical and process development, high-throughput sample characterization, and food and beverage testing—particularly in workflows where pH is a critical process or quality parameter.For more information, see Hudson at ASMS, booth 1101 or visit: https://hudsonlabautomation.com/mkt/rapid-ph-plus/ About Hudson Lab Automation:Hudson Lab Automation is a leading provider of flexible laboratory automation solutions for life science research and drug discovery, known for intuitive and reliable instrumentation. Hudson designs and produces stand-alone productivity and reproducibility enhancing instruments and scalable robotic systems, liquid handling platforms, and workflow orchestration software that enable modern laboratories to achieve real-world throughput with confidence. With decades of experience deploying automation in pharma, biotech, CRO, and academic environments, Hudson’s proven platforms are deployed globally, enhancing numerous life science workflowsFor more information, visit www.hudsonlabautomation.com

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