Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: June 1–5, 2026

CULPEPER -- To view next week's construction and maintenance work for the Culpeper District, please visit the Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: June1–5, 2026.

The date and time ranges indicate when work is scheduled, not when it will be completed, and all activities depend on weather conditions.

For information regarding major projects for the district, please visit Culpeper District's major projects.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district, including bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush, tree, limb cutting, pothole, surface, and shoulder repairs, surface treatment and paving operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage work and roadside cleanup.

For live traffic and road work information visit 511 Virginia or download the free VDOT 511 Virginia Traffic app for mobile devices.

Drivers can also sign up to receive personalized traffic alerts and view traffic cameras at 511 Virginia.

Follow VDOT Culpeper District at VDOT Culpeper (@VaDOTCULP) / X, and join our Facebook group at VDOT Culpeper District | Facebook .

Other resources:

Paving Status Map

Virginia Roads

VDOT’s nine-county Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. The independent City of Charlottesville maintains its own roads.