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F&G Commission approves 2026 summer Chinook seasons

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission met via conference call and approved the proposed summer Chinook salmon seasons for the South Fork Salmon and Upper Salmon rivers as well as the Lochsa River. The summer season for the South Fork Salmon and Upper Salmon rivers is set to open on June 18, while the Lochsa River will open on May 30. 

Areas will be closed by Closure Order signed by the Idaho Fish and Game Director, or on August 10, 2026, whichever comes first.

Upper Salmon River

Upper Salmon Riverfrom the posted boundary approximately 50 yards upstream of the mouth of the Valley Creek upstream to the posted boundary approximately 100 yards downstream from the Idaho Fish and Game Sawtooth Hatchery weir and trap. Fishing for Chinook salmon in the Upper Salmon River will be open seven days per week. Fishing for Chinook salmon in the Upper Salmon River is permitted from 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. MDT.

Daily and Possession Limits

  • Daily = Four (4) Chinook salmon, only two (2) of which may be adults.
  • Possession =  Twelve (12) Chinook salmon, only six (6) of which may be adults.

South Fork Salmon River

South Fork Salmon River – from the posted boundary 50 yards downstream of the Jakie Creek Bridge near Reed Ranch Landing Strip upstream approximately 23 miles to the posted boundary approximately 100 yards downstream from the Idaho Fish and Game South Fork Salmon River weir and trap. Fishing for Chinook salmon in the South Fork Salmon River will be open four (4)days per week: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Fishing for Chinook salmon in the South Fork Salmon River is permitted from 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. MDT.

Daily and Possession Limits

  • Daily = Four (4) Chinook salmon, only one (1) of which may be an adult.
  • Possession = Twelve (12) Chinook salmon, only three (3) of which may be adults.

Lochsa River

Lochsa River – from Lowell Bridge upstream to Twin Bridges immediately upstream from the confluence of Crooked Fork and Colt Killed creeks. Fishing for Chinook salmon in the Lochsa River will be open seven days per week. Fishing for Chinook salmon in the Lochsa River is permitted from 4:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. PDT.

Daily and Possession Limits

  • Daily = Four (4) Chinook salmon, only two (2) of which may be adults.
  • Possession =  Twelve (12) Chinook salmon, only six (6) of which may be adults.
  • Both adipose clipped and unclipped adults and jacks may be harvested in the Lochsa River.

For more information, check out Idaho Fish and Game's Chinook Salmon Fishing Seasons webpage

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F&G Commission approves 2026 summer Chinook seasons

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