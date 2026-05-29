NAVFAC Atlantic Awards $480 Million Environmental Action Services Contract

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic awarded a $480 million cost-plus-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to CH2M Hill Inc., Denver, Colorado, for comprehensive long-term environmental action services.

The contract supports Navy and Marine Corps environmental restoration efforts, primarily through architect-engineer services for contaminated sites at installations and facilities supported by NAVFAC Atlantic.

Work under the contract will include environmental studies, investigations, assessments, remedial decision-making support and remedial designs. These services support the Department of the Navy’s efforts to assess, manage and restore sites affected by hazardous substances, petroleum, oil or lubricants, munitions and explosives of concern, emerging contaminants and other environmental conditions.

The contract also may support additional environmental program requirements, including air, water, wastewater, solid waste, asbestos, hazardous substance and hazardous waste management, range sustainability environmental assessments, expedited response actions, sites affected by general radioactive material, and complex compliance requirements involving multiple environmental media and statutes.

Environmental restoration is a critical part of sustaining the shore infrastructure that enables Navy and Marine Corps readiness. By identifying, assessing and reducing environmental risk, NAVFAC helps ensure installations remain safe, compliant and available to support mission-essential operations.

For the warfighter, this work helps preserve facilities and land needed to train, maintain readiness, support operations and meet future mission demands. Effective environmental planning and restoration also reduce long-term risk, support responsible stewardship of Navy and Marine Corps property, and help commanders maintain access to reliable shore infrastructure.

Work will be performed at Navy and Marine Corps sites in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and other locations. Work is expected to be completed by May 2031.

The contract includes one base year and four one-year option periods. The total five-year estimated value is $480 million. The options extend the period of performance and do not increase the maximum contract value.

Fiscal 2026 environmental restoration (Navy) funds totaling $200,000 are obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the fiscal year.

The initial task order, valued at $200,000, provides architect-engineer services at the Program Management Office in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Work under the initial task order is expected to be completed by March 2027.

The contract was competitively procured via SAM.gov, with two offers received. The contractor was selected using Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 36 architect-engineer services procedures.

NAVFAC Atlantic, headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity. The contract number is N62470-26-D-0002.

Through its contracting and technical authority, NAVFAC Atlantic plans, awards and administers contracts that deliver environmental restoration services across Navy and Marine Corps installations. This contracting capability helps ensure mission-critical shore infrastructure remains available, compliant and ready to support the warfighter.