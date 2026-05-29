Blount Island Command tests new transport systems for maritime integration

Before new sustainment equipment enters the Marine Corps’ forward-positioned network, Blount Island Command personnel test, evaluate and train on the systems to ensure they can be safely stored, transported and employed worldwide.

The command conducted transportability testing May 28 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island to evaluate how newly fielded heavy transport trailers integrate with maritime positioning operations. Service members, civilians and contractors assessed loading procedures, maneuverability, securement requirements and storage considerations to inform future load plans and sustainment operations.

“Acquisition delivers equipment, integration delivers capability,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kristian Mitchell, operations officer at Blount Island Command. “Only after we prove a system can be transported, sustained and incorporated into the maritime network does it become a part of maritime positioning.”

The testing supports Blount Island Command’s technical assistance and advisory teams, which deploy globally to assist operating forces with the download, backload and issue of forward-positioned equipment and supplies. Lessons learned help the teams advise units on the safe, efficient and rapid employment of new capabilities worldwide.

The assessment included the Marine Corps’ upgraded off-road tactical trailer, designed to transport nearly 40 tons of equipment across unimproved terrain, and the Navy’s new lowboy trailer, which improves support for heavy engineering equipment. The systems support Marine Corps modernization efforts focused on naval integration, distributed operations and agile maritime sustainment.

The trailer assessment is one of several modernization efforts underway at Blount Island Command. Earlier this year, personnel tested an expeditionary wash rack system designed to improve maintenance efficiency and support readiness across the Marine Corps’ afloat and ashore positioning programs, validating the system before operational integration.

Blount Island Command manages the storage, maintenance and distribution of service-managed equipment supporting rapid response, distributed operations and integrated global sustainment.