1st Armored Division officer leads from inside an Abrams

NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, Bulgaria — For U.S. Army 1st Lt. Axel Gonzalez, serving as a tank commander is about more than knowing the capabilities of an M1 Abrams. It is about knowing the Soldiers inside it, building trust across the crew, and making sure each person is trained, confident, and ready to execute when called upon.

Gonzalez, assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment,1st Cavalry Division took part in tank gunnery operations at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 27, 2026. As both a tank commander and platoon leader, Gonzalez is responsible for training his crew, maintaining cohesion, and understanding how each Soldier contributes to the tank’s overall effectiveness.

“I’m in charge of training the crew, making sure crew cohesion is top level, and knowing every single capability of the tank and its crew members within it,” he said.

A native of Morovis, Puerto Rico, Gonzalez said his decision to join the Army was rooted in opportunity and responsibility. He joined to continue his education and avoid placing the burden of paying for college on his parents. After studying economics in college, Gonzalez commissioned into the Army and eventually found himself leading Soldiers inside one of the Army’s most powerful combat platforms.

“I joined the Army for education, to not be a burden to my parents for my studies,” he said. “And here I am.”

Although Gonzalez did not originally see armor as his only path, he said the job has become one of the most rewarding positions he could have received. Leading an Abrams crew requires technical knowledge, confidence under pressure, and the ability to keep Soldiers focused through long training days and demanding conditions.

“It was mainly chance,” Gonzalez said. “But I don’t regret it. It’s one of the best jobs I could ever wish for.”

The rotation to Bulgaria has given Gonzalez and his Soldiers an opportunity to train in a different environment while supporting U.S. Army operations alongside NATO allies. Gonzalez said the unit has been in country for about two and a half months, and the experience has left a strong impression, from the professionalism of allied service members to the hospitality of the Bulgarian people.

“They’re nice,” he said. “Everywhere you go, it’s a big smile, and they’re happy to help.”

While in Bulgaria, Gonzalez said his Soldiers had the chance to work with Italian forces during small-arms ranges and training events. Those interactions offered opportunities to compare experiences, build relationships, and understand how allied forces operate in a shared training environment.

For Gonzalez, one of the most memorable parts of the rotation happened before the tanks ever reached the range. The process of getting personnel and equipment into theater was stressful but seeing the mission come together reinforced the importance of preparation and teamwork.

“The whole packing and moving here for the rotation had taken time, but in the end, it was completely worth it,” Gonzalez said. “We got everything we needed, and we made it on time. All the equipment and personnel made it on time. Cannot complain about anything. Pretty memorable, stressful, but worth it in the end.”

That sense of responsibility carries into his daily role as a leader. Gonzalez said having Soldiers under his command can be stressful but watching them develop and succeed is what makes the work meaningful. He said when Soldiers succeed, the credit belongs to them, but when something goes wrong, he accepts responsibility as their leader.

“Making sure they learn their stations and are completely capable of executing their task — whenever there’s a reward, it goes to them,” he said. “Obviously, whenever something fails, it’s on me, but seeing them succeed is what keeps me going through this job, and it’s completely worth it.”

For those considering commissioning, Gonzalez said leadership requires a willingness to work with people and accept the weight of responsibility. He said officers must be prepared to lead Soldiers, understand their needs, and guide them through the challenges of Army life.

“It’s a big step, it’s a big responsibility,” Gonzalez said. “Working with Soldiers under you and being their leader, it’s worth it. You have to love working with people. That’s my main priority.”

Gonzalez said the Army is not for everyone, but there is a place for those who are willing to work with people, learn new platforms, and commit to the training. For him, the relationships built through shared hardship are one of the defining parts of military service.

“Camaraderie is built through hardship, and there’s plenty of hardship in the Army,” he said. “Crews get really tight, and the friends that you make, and the relationships you make in the Army, are like none you’ve seen before.”