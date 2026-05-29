Article revenue of the operation behind articole.psk.ro grew above eurozone inflation between 2022 and 2025, even as AI made generic text essentially free. Source: articole.psk.ro and advertorial.ro Key figures from the operation behind articole.psk.ro: more than EUR 3 million in content sales and an estimated 45,000 articles over four years, with premium placements doubling in share. Source: articole.psk.ro and advertorial.ro

Four years of data suggest AI did not collapse demand for paid editorial placements. The market grew past €3M and moved toward premium.

AI can write a thousand articles in a minute, but it cannot earn the trust of a real publication. As content became infinite, the scarce asset shifted to credibility.” — Ursei Marius, founder of PSK Solution

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing narrative holds that artificial intelligence will automate large parts of writing and that, as machines learn to produce text for free, the market for paid human written content will collapse. Tech leaders have increasingly echoed this view. New transaction data offers a counterexample. A European content operation that sells article placements on established media brands generated more than EUR 3 million between 2022 and 2025, and demand grew rather than fell, even as AI made generic text essentially free to produce. The full figures and methodology were published by financiarul.ro The data comes from the operation behind articole.psk.ro , a Romanian platform that produces articles and places them on established publications, and from advertorial.ro , the marketplace it uses to distribute that content across a network of more than 1,500 sites. Because the business sells a product that competes directly with free AI text, its order history is an unusually direct read on whether automation is destroying the value of written content or reshaping it.Key findings, based on the operation's own data:• The operation generated more than EUR 3 million in content sales between 2022 and 2025.• An estimated 45,000 articles were published over four years, derived from total order value and an average price of about EUR 67 per placement.• The average price per article held its real value against roughly 20 percent cumulative eurozone inflation, rather than falling as a flood of free AI text would predict.• Premium placements priced between 80 and 200 euros doubled in share, and top-tier placements above 200 euros grew nearly fourfold.• Articles are distributed across a network of more than 1,500 publications, including major Romanian outlets such as Adevărul, Gândul, Mediafax, Digi24, Forbes, Ziarul Financiar, Antena 3 and TVR.• Close to 90 percent of buyers operate on monthly invoicing, placing dozens of orders per year each, the signature of a professional B2B market.Demand moved up, not downThe headline prediction is that abundant free text should push the price of written content toward zero. The opposite happened in this market. Total transaction value more than doubled across the period, and the growth was driven by value per order rather than by a flood of cheap articles. Buyers did not chase the lowest possible price; they paid more for placements on stronger publications. The share of premium orders, those priced between 80 and 200 euros, doubled, while the most expensive placements, above 200 euros, grew almost four times over. A market reacting to commoditized content by trading up, not down, is difficult to square with the idea that AI is hollowing out the value of paid editorial placement.Why the price did not collapseThe most counterintuitive finding concerns price. Across four years the average placement held around 67 euros and kept its real value against eurozone inflation of roughly 20 percent. Content did not get cheaper, even though the technology that produces raw text became almost free. The explanation lies in what is actually scarce. When machine-generated text becomes abundant, the rare asset is no longer the writing itself; it is trust. An article published on an established publication, with its own audience and editorial reputation, carries something an AI model cannot manufacture: context and the authority of the source that runs it. That is what buyers continue to pay for, and it is why the price floor held even as supply of generic text exploded.“The market is telling us something more nuanced than the headlines. AI can write a thousand articles in a minute, but it cannot earn the trust of a real publication. As synthetic content became infinite, the scarce asset shifted from writing to credibility, and that is exactly where demand held.” - Ursei Marius, founder of PSK SolutionDistribution becomes the differentiatorIf anyone can now generate text instantly, the value moves to what cannot be automated: getting that text in front of real readers, on publications people already recognize and trust. The operation's distribution layer reflects this. Through advertorial.ro, articles reach a network of more than 1,500 Romanian sites spanning national news brands, regional outlets, business titles and lifestyle publications. The placements in the underlying data appear on recognizable names across the Romanian media landscape, from general news and sport to consumer and lifestyle verticals. For a company buying visibility, the differentiator is no longer how much content it can produce, which is now close to free, but which credible publications will carry it.What it means for marketing budgetsThe shift has a direct implication for how companies spend. For years content marketing was sold partly on volume, on the promise of producing more articles than competitors. Generative AI removes volume as an advantage, because everyone now has access to effectively unlimited text. What it cannot remove is editorial credibility and reach. The operations that combine production with a verified distribution network, articles.psk.ro on the writing side and advertorial.ro on the placement side, occupy precisely the space automation cannot reach. The data suggests buyers already understand this, given that they are paying more per placement, not less, and concentrating spend on higher-tier publications.MethodologyFigures cover content sales by the operation behind articole.psk.ro for the period 2022 to 2025, with 2025 preliminary and not yet finalized. Revenue figures are based on completed and paid orders, net of VAT, and exclude cancelled orders and refunds. Amounts are denominated in euros. The article count of approximately 45,000 is an estimate, calculated by dividing total order value by an average price of about 67 euros per placement, a figure consistent across both platform records and sampled order lists. Price-tier shares are drawn from the operation's order data. The eurozone inflation reference uses Eurostat HICP. The full analysis was published by financiarul.ro.About articole.psk.roarticole.psk.ro is a Romanian content production and placement platform that connects businesses with editorial writing and publication on established news and content sites.About advertorial.roadvertorial.ro is a Romanian advertorial and digital PR marketplace with a network of more than 1,500 publications, enabling companies to plan and place content campaigns across established editorial sites.Note: figures provided by PSK Solution. The article count is an estimate based on total order value divided by average price per placement. 2025 figures are preliminary.

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