The Clear Idea Named UK's Top Pride Float Producer for Fourth Consecutive Year

Sky's LED HyperBus at Pride in London 2025 — produced by The Clear Idea, widely acclaimed as best in show Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Hospitality ShowTruck at Pride in London — produced by The Clear Idea Lidl and NSPCC LED ShowTruck at Pride in London — Live, Laugh, Lidl campaign, produced by The Clear Idea London Metropolitan University float at Piccadilly Circus, Pride in London — Reflecting the Real London, produced by The Clear Idea Coventry City promotion parade — WE ARE BACK LED show vehicle produced by The Clear Idea

TCI produces more Pride in London floats than any rival — four years running. LED HyperBus, 60+ crew, and full-service parade float hire for 2026.

Four consecutive years as the most prolific float producer at Pride in London isn't luck — it's a team that genuinely cares, and a fleet we keep investing in.” — Jonathan Bramley, Founder & CEO, The Clear Idea

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the first major UK Pride parades now already underway, The Clear Idea (TCI) — the experiential marketing and brand roadshow agency founded in 1999 — has confirmed its position as the dominant force in branded parade float hire and production. The company produced more floats than any other supplier at Pride in London for four consecutive years (2022–2025), deploying a team of more than 60 people on parade day alone and supporting Pride events in Birmingham, London, Leeds, Edinburgh, and Manchester last season. For 2026, TCI is taking enquiries now across its full fleet of Pride float hire and LED show truck hire options.TCI's track record in this space is, by any measure, unmatched. Across four consecutive Pride in London seasons, the agency has consistently fielded the highest number of floats in the parade — and consistently taken home the accolade that matters most: best in show. The agency's client roster includes Sky, Coca-Cola, Lidl , M&S, Hilton, Cisco, Tesco, Microsoft, British Airways, Netflix, , Starbucks, Amazon (Glamazon), John Lewis, MasterCard, United Airlines, Worldpay, Accenture, Cadbury, YouTube, , HP, Chelsea FC, Arsenal Gay Gooners, Civil Service Pride, , TUI Group, and London Metropolitan University, among others.The standout moment of the 2025 season was the debut of the LED HyperBus, designed and built in collaboration with Sky. Featuring twin 8-metre high-definition LED screens on each side, an additional rear display, tri-folding lower-deck doors for direct crowd connection, a pro-grade sound system, and an elevated DJ platform on the upper deck, it was widely regarded as the most technically advanced parade float ever produced for a UK Pride event. The vehicle subsequently toured the length of Britain, supporting Sky's charity partners across the country.Over the years, client feedback has told its own story. The Mayor of London's float agency praised a stress-free, seamless delivery. The production company behind the Microsoft float described TCI's on-site team as a huge support, resolving issues quickly and without complaint. Gay Gooners / Arsenal called their float absolutely epic — and noted that Mikel Arteta and members of the first-team squad saw the vehicle and expressed interest in a similar build for a future victory parade. Cisco, a multi-year client, praised TCI's professionalism, proactivity, and consistent commitment to quality across three years of London Pride.Pride is the heartbeat of TCI's Celebrations and Parades division, but the capability extends well beyond it. The agency has built and delivered football victory parade vehicles for Aston Villa, Coventry City, Sheffield United and Leicester City.. For mass participation events, TCI has supplied branded parade float hire for the London Marathon and the Great North Run, working with Ford as the official electric vehicle supplier and with Voltarol. The Lord Mayor's Show has seen TCI floats for Pension Insurance Corporation, Fortnum and Mason and West Ham United to name but a few. Internationally, the agency produced and operated an LED ShowTruck as a mobile stage for Allianz across 13 Italian cities as part of the Paralympic Torch Relay. Restaurant brand Popeyes UK used TCI for its UK store opening activations. Float deliveries now extend to more than 42 countries.One team manages every element in-house: design, custom build and prop fabrication, full vehicle wrapping, AV specification and installation, LED screen content management, driver supply, permit handling, parade authority liaison, congestion charge management, health and safety compliance, and on-site crew. Clients receive a single quote covering everything.TCI's 2026 fleet includes the LED HyperBus (capacity 60, twin 8-metre screens per side plus rear), the LED ShowTruck (capacity 60, twin 5-metre screens), the Hospitality ShowTruck, Low Rider Floats (13 metres, 40–60 people), an Ultra Low Rider Float (Dutch import, U-shaped, 30–40 people), the 10 Metre Power Float (25–40 people), Power Float Compact (6.5 metres, 15–20 people), Trailer Floats with EV tow option, an LED Flat Bed Float (44 feet, 40–60 people), a fleet of vintage and modern double-decker buses, and fully custom builds for briefs that sit outside the standard fleet.Every float reflects a genuine commitment to sustainability. All AV systems are electric-battery powered. Balloon garlands are supplied by a NABAS-member partner and are 100% biodegradable, made from sustainable natural rubber with no plastic content. A Green trailer float option, towed by an electric or hybrid vehicle, is available for clients with carbon reduction commitments. The entire fleet is ULEZ-compliant.Jonathan Bramley, Founder and CEO of Pick Axe Limited / The Clear Idea, said: "We've been doing this for 25 years, and what Pride in London means to us has never changed — we put everything we have into every float, because the day itself deserves nothing less. Four consecutive years as the most prolific float producer at Pride in London isn't something we take for granted. It's the result of a team that genuinely cares, a fleet we keep investing in, and clients who trust us to do the work properly. The LED HyperBus set a new bar in 2025 — but we're not in the business of standing still. The 2026 season is going to be extraordinary."Caroline Watson, Head of Client Services, added: "What I hear most from clients — whether they're a FTSE 100 brand doing their tenth Pride parade or a community organisation doing their first — is that they want it to feel right on the day and they don't want to spend the weeks before it worrying. That's exactly what we set out to deliver. Pride 2026 is already shaping up to be our most ambitious season yet. There is still time for brands that want to make a real statement this summer to get in touch."Brands, marketing managers, PR leads, and sponsorship teams interested in Pride float hire, LED show truck hire, or branded parade floats for 2026 are invited to visit theclearidea.com/pride-floats/ and theclearidea.com/celebration-parade/, or to contact Caroline Watson directly.About The Clear Idea: The Clear Idea (trading name of Pick Axe Limited) is a UK-registered experiential marketing and brand roadshow agency founded in 1999, operating across 20+ countries. Its Celebrations and Parades division is the UK's leading producer of branded parade floats, with a specialism in Pride float production, football victory parades, marathons, the Lord Mayor's Show, and international activation. Offices in London, Frankfurt, St. Petersburg FL, and Shanghai.

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