Nimitz Hosts Caribbean Leaders During Southern Seas 2026 Deployment Your browser does not support the audio element.

ATLANTIC OCEAN – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) hosted several delegations from Caribbean nations during the latest leg of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command (USNAVSOUTH)/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Southern Seas 2026 deployment in the Atlantic Ocean, from the end of May into the beginning of June.

Delegations, consisting of government and military leaders, from Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Grenada were hosted aboard the deployed carrier, and given the opportunity to observe shipboard operations and capabilities, including flight operations.

While onboard, each delegation met with Rear Adm. Cassidy Norman, commanding officer of Carrier Strike Group 11 and Capt. Joseph Furco, commanding officer of USS Nimitz to discuss the Southern Seas 2026 mission and the strong security partnerships between their respective countries and the U.S.

Visitors were also able to observe flight demonstrations from Nimitz’ flight deck.

The delegations were led by Suriname Minister of Defense Uraiqit Ramsara, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Trinidad and Tobago Minister of Defense Wayne Sturge, and Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.

Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Sailors of Caribbean heritage also joined the tours, proudly representing the U.S. Navy as the ship hosted leaders from their nations of origin.

Most notably, Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Neil DeAndrade, assigned to the “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 6 and originally from Guyana, was able to help deliver the tour for the Guyana delegation, which included his cousin, Cooperative Republic of Guyana Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond.

Southern Seas 2026 marks the 11th iteration of the exercise to the region since 2007. Like the previous deployments, Southern Seas 2026 is designed to foster goodwill, strengthen maritime partnerships, counter threats, and build the U.S. Navy’s team alongside partner nation maritime services.

During the deployment, the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) has conducted passing exercises and operations at sea with partner nation maritime forces as the ships circumnavigate the continent of South America.

NIMCSG consists of the USS Nimitz, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9, and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101).

USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces improving regional unity and security.

Learn more about USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet at https://www.fourthfleet.navy.mil, https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT.