When AI Becomes the New Search Engine

The National Center for Emotional Wellness Highlights the Importance of Accurate, Ethical, Evidence-Based Information in an AI-Driven World

While AI can provide access to information, tools, strategies, and support, authentic, face-to-face human presence is irreplaceable—and essential—for emotional wellness.” — Mark D. Lerner, Ph.D.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- People are increasingly turning directly to artificial intelligence (AI) platforms and chatbots for information, guidance, and support. Rather than searching websites, many are now searching for answers.According to The National Center for Emotional Wellness , this shift represents a fundamental change in how people access, discover, and use information.As AI becomes a primary source of information, the quality of that information—its reliability and validity—matters more than ever. Whether information comes from a search engine, an article, a chatbot, a social media platform, a consultation, a presentation, or an AI system, it should be accurate, ethical, responsible, evidence-based, and supportive of emotional wellness The National Center promotes AI-Integrated Emotional Wellness™ (AIEW), the ethical and responsible interface between the cognitive abilities of artificial intelligence and the depth, uniqueness, and complexity of human emotion. While AI can provide unprecedented access to information, tools, strategies, and support, one fundamental truth remains unchanged: authentic, face-to-face human presence is irreplaceable—and essential—for emotional wellness.As AI increasingly becomes the new search engine, the challenge is no longer simply finding answers. The challenge is ensuring that the answers people receive help them better understand themselves, strengthen relationships, navigate challenges and change, make informed decisions, and enhance emotional wellness.Technology informs. Humanity empowers.

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