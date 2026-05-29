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USAG Ansbach conducting monthly protection readiness drills

ANSBACH, Germany — During the coming months, USAG Ansbach will participate in recurring protection readiness drills directed by U.S. Army Europe and Africa to strengthen and assess our response across a variety of scenarios.

These routine drills at Army garrisons in Europe are designed to ensure readiness while minimizing impacts to daily operations and unit missions.

We will notify the community when drills may affect garrison services or your daily operations.

During training, community members may notice increased security measures at installation gates and access control points, which could result in temporary traffic delays.

These drills are not a response to any specific threat. USAG Ansbach routinely rehearses protection protocols with mission partners and host nation agencies to refine procedures and strengthen our collective readiness.

In the event of a real-world emergency or threat, community members will be notified through our emergency messaging system, ALERT. Register in Ansbach ALERT: https://go.mil/AnsbachAlert.

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USAG Ansbach conducting monthly protection readiness drills

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