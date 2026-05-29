MJ-Dashboard Build vs Buy Authentication

Passwordless authentication platform extends to machine-to-machine and agent-to-app identity as autonomous AI moves into enterprise workflows

Authentication was built for humans typing passwords. The next frontier is authentication for software that thinks, decides, and acts on its own” — Spokesperson of MojoAuth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MojoAuth, a developer-first passwordless authentication and customer identity and access management (CIAM) platform, today announced an expanded focus on AI agent identity , addressing what industry analysts are calling the next major authentication challenge: securing the autonomous AI agents now booking flights, signing contracts, and accessing SaaS tools on behalf of human users.While billions of consumer accounts have already moved to passkeys and biometric login, no standardized identity framework exists for AI agents themselves. Without one, enterprises face a growing security blind spot. AI agents currently authenticate using shared credentials, leaked API keys, or impersonated user sessions, a class of vulnerability already linked to several high-profile breaches in 2025.MojoAuth's passwordless authentication platform helps developers replace passwords with secure, frictionless login methods through a single API. The platform supports passkeys, magic links, email OTP, SMS OTP, WhatsApp OTP, social login, and FIDO2 and WebAuthn biometric authentication, along with enterprise single sign-on (SSO). For companies building AI-powered products, MojoAuth now extends these same passwordless principles to the agents and APIs operating inside modern software.We are applying the same passwordless principles, zero stored credentials, cryptographic verification, and frictionless integration to AI agents and the APIs they access.Customer data shows that companies adopting MojoAuth passwordless login see up to 80 percent reductions in authentication-related support tickets and 40 percent drops in account takeover attempts. The platform's Zero-Store Architecture holds no passwords and no personally identifiable information, eliminating the most common breach vector and simplifying compliance for security teams.Beyond AI agent identity, MojoAuth serves a broad range of use cases across consumer and B2B applications, including passwordless onboarding, multi-factor authentication (MFA), step-up authentication for sensitive actions, and fraud prevention. The platform is built for fast developer integration, with SDKs for popular languages and frameworks, pre-built UI components, and detailed documentation that allows teams to ship passwordless authentication in days rather than months."Every AI agent connected to a SaaS application is a new identity that needs to be verified, scoped, and revocable on demand," the spokesperson added. "The companies that solve agent authentication in 2026 will define how enterprises adopt AI for the next decade."MojoAuth's free plan supports up to 25,000 monthly active users, making enterprise-grade passwordless authentication accessible to startups and growing companies. Business Pro plans start at $50 per month. The platform is SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliant, with HIPAA and PCI DSS support available for enterprise customers in regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce.About MojoAuth: MojoAuth is a developer-first passwordless authentication and customer identity and access management (CIAM) platform founded in 2021. The platform helps companies replace passwords with passkeys, magic links, OTP, biometric authentication, and enterprise SSO through a single API, with SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance. MojoAuth secures authentication for consumer apps, B2B SaaS products, and the emerging category of AI agent identity. Learn more at mojoauth.com.

MojoAuth - Native Passwordless Authentication for Businesses

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