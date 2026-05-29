Missing SSO Blocks Half of Enterprise SaaS Deals, SSOJet Reports

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B2B SaaS companies without Single Sign-On are losing enterprise contracts at the procurement stage, new data shows

Two years ago, SSO was a nice-to-have enterprise. In 2026, it is the line that separates SMB SaaS from real enterprise SaaS” — Spokesperson of SSOJet

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SSOJet, an enterprise Single Sign-On (SSO) and identity management platform built for B2B SaaS companies, today released findings showing that 45 percent of enterprise SaaS purchasing decisions now require SSO as a non-negotiable security baseline. This procurement gate is blocking otherwise winnable deals for SaaS vendors that have not yet implemented enterprise authentication.The data reframes what was historically viewed as an IT checkbox into a top-line revenue issue. SaaS founders and Chief Revenue Officers report that enterprise prospects increasingly disqualify vendors during the security review stage when SAML, OpenID Connect (OIDC), or SCIM user provisioning is unavailable. In many cases the rejection arrives weeks into a sales cycle, after significant sales engineering investment has already been made."Founders are watching six-figure contracts evaporate at procurement because of a feature they assumed they could ship later." Building enterprise-grade SSO in-house typically takes engineering teams between three and six months, with ongoing maintenance overhead for every new identity provider integration. SSOJet's enterprise SSO platform replaces that work with a single API that supports SAML 2.0, OpenID Connect, and SCIM provisioning across Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace, OneLogin, Ping Identity, and dozens of other identity providers.SSOJet is purpose-built for multi-tenant SaaS architecture, allowing each customer organization to connect to its own identity provider while the SaaS vendor manages all connections from a single dashboard. The platform handles directory sync, automated user provisioning and deprovisioning, role mapping, and just-in-time (JIT) user creation, the capabilities enterprise IT buyers expect during security review.Customer outcomes reported by SSOJet include a 28 percent reduction in customer onboarding friction, 63 percent fewer password-related support tickets, and a 17 percent improvement in retention rates. These metrics translate directly into shorter sales cycles and higher net revenue retention for SaaS businesses."SaaS founders should not be writing XML and SAML metadata to close a deal. They should be shipping the product their customers actually pay for," the spokesperson added. "We turn an integration nightmare into a few lines of code, so engineering teams stay focused on their core roadmap."The platform also includes session fingerprint validation and zero-trust session management, helping SaaS vendors meet the advanced security and compliance requirements common in enterprise procurement, including SOC 2 and ISO 27001 alignment.About SSOJet: SSOJet provides enterprise Single Sign-On (SSO) and identity management infrastructure for B2B SaaS companies. Its unified API supports SAML, OIDC, SCIM provisioning, directory sync, and integrations with all major enterprise identity providers, including Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, and Google Workspace. SSOJet helps SaaS vendors become enterprise-ready and meet enterprise security requirements without dedicating internal engineering resources to authentication. Learn more at ssojet.com.

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