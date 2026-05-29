Most Homeowners Still Manage Their Housekeeper With Texts, A New App Changes That

HousekeeperTimekeeper replaces texts, handwritten notes, and cash payments with GPS-verified timesheets, bilingual task lists, and payment records. Available at housekeepertimekeeper.com. The old way. Photo shows a typical text conversation between a homeowner and their housekeeper.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hiring a housekeeper is one of the most common decisions a homeowner makes. Managing that relationship well is one of the least supported.According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are more than 836,000 employed housekeeping workers in the United States — and that number does not include the hundreds of thousands more who work informally through private arrangements with individual homeowners. The household services industry in the U.S. generated $30.9 billion in 2025, according to IBISWorld. By almost any measure, it is one of the largest informal labor markets in the country.Yet the tools most homeowners use to manage this relationship have not changed in decades. A text message to confirm the schedule. A handwritten note on the kitchen counter listing what needs to be done. A Venmo or cash payment at the end of the week, with no record of what it was for or how many hours it covered. A verbal walkthrough on the first day — conducted, in millions of homes, across a language barrier — that both sides hope was understood correctly.HousekeeperTimekeeper is a new mobile app built specifically for this gap. It gives homeowners GPS-verified clock-in and clock-out records, bilingual English and Spanish task lists that both sides use simultaneously, and a complete payment history — all from a smartphone. It is the first app designed exclusively for the private homeowner-housekeeper relationship.The concept addresses what is arguably the most overlooked friction point in the relationship: communication. In households where the homeowner speaks primarily English and the housekeeper speaks primarily Spanish — a scenario that describes millions of American homes — the task list is where things break down. The item was on the list. It was not done. Neither side is wrong. The instruction simply did not survive the translation.HousekeeperTimekeeper eliminates the translation problem entirely. The homeowner creates the task list in English. The housekeeper opens the app and sees the same list in Spanish — precise, professionally translated, with nothing lost or approximated. She checks off tasks as she completes them. The homeowner sees the progress in real time. When the day is over, both sides have a shared, timestamped record of exactly what was done.The same principle applies to scheduling. When the housekeeper arrives at the home, the app logs a GPS-verified clock-in. When she leaves, the shift ends the same way. The homeowner receives confirmation automatically. There is no ambiguity about when the day started, how long the work took, or whether the schedule was followed — for either party.Payment records work the same way. Every payment is logged alongside the corresponding timesheet — hours, date, amount, and method — whether by Venmo, Zelle, check, or cash. The result is a running record that both sides can reference at any point.The legal context adds a layer most homeowners are unaware of. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, anyone who pays a household worker more than $2,800 in a calendar year is considered an employer under federal law and is required to maintain accurate time and wage records. Most homeowners who employ a regular housekeeper exceed that threshold. Most have no records at all.HousekeeperTimekeeper creates those records automatically, as a side effect of the app's ordinary daily use. There is nothing extra to do. The homeowner opens the app to check on progress. The housekeeper opens it to see her tasks. The records build themselves.The app is currently available with a 7-day free trial at housekeepertimekeeper.com . Introductory annual pricing is $9.99 for the first year — 72% off the standard monthly plan . Both the homeowner and the housekeeper download the app. Setup takes less than five minutes.A free guide covering the legal responsibilities of homeowners who employ household workers is available at housekeepertimekeeper.com/guide About HousekeeperTimekeeper: HousekeeperTimekeeper is a mobile app built for homeowners who want a better way to manage their housekeeper, nanny, or household worker. The app provides GPS-verified clock-ins, bilingual English and Spanish task lists, and a complete payment record history — for $2.99 per month or $9.99 for the first year under the current introductory plan. Start a free 7-day trial at housekeepertimekeeper.com.

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