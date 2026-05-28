DNR Seeks Input on Land Preservation Plan to Guide Conservation and Recreation Priorities for Next Decade

May 28, 2026

New Germany State Park. Maryland DNR photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now seeking public comment on the draft Land Preservation and Recreation Plan (LPRP). This report outlines statewide priorities for land conservation over the next decade and identifies recreation needs across the state. The public comment period will remain open through June 28, 2026.

For the past year, DNR has worked in partnership with a public lands planning firm, Agency Landscape and Planning, to gather data about existing land preservation and recreational amenities in Maryland. The planning team also gathered input through two surveys, four regional public events, and four stakeholder focus groups.

A priority of the next LPRP is to support the state’s established goals of conserving 30% of the land in the state by 2030 – which Maryland achieved six years early – and 40% by 2040. Land protected by state agencies, local governments, nonprofit land trusts, and the federal government all count towards the goal. Maryland’s total land area is about 6.1 million acres.

The draft plan includes background information on Maryland’s long-standing history of land preservation, illustrates the distribution of multiple types of recreational amenities, considers emerging challenges like climate impacts on lands, and develops goals to guide improvements to the existing system of parks and preserved lands. The LPRP complements local Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plans, which are developed by each county in Maryland.

All are invited to review the draft LPRP and submit comments via online form by 11:59 p.m. on June 28; questions or comments can be directed to Molly Pickel at [email protected] or 443-223-4302.