Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion sustains expeditionary intelligence capabilities

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducted an intelligence operations center (IOC) and direct support team (DST) field exercise (FEX) during Kaiju Rain 26 from May 18 to 22, 2026. During the FEX, Marines rehearsed intelligence support operations in a dispersed and expeditionary environment while strengthening command-and-control capabilities in support of III MEF operations.

The FEX centered on the deployment and operation of an IOC and DST, rehearsing indications and warnings, dispersed production and analysis, dynamic targeting support, and intelligence support to III MEF command and control.

Marines established expeditionary workspaces and communications networks, enabling continuous intelligence operations across nodes. Throughout the FEX, Marines practiced maintaining intelligence operations during shift turnovers while working in a simulated environment with limited and disrupted communications.

The DST conducted 12-hour night shifts to simulate intelligence support to a forward command element while the IOC maintained 24-hour operations. Marines responded to simulated requests for information and exercised intelligence dissemination procedures under realistic operational conditions.

“This exercise challenged Marines to maintain intelligence support in the same type of distributed and communications-degraded environment they could face in a real-world contingency,” said Maj. Anthony Alexander, the intelligence operations center director with 3d Intel Bn. “Our ability to sustain intelligence operations and provide commanders with timely, actionable information directly supports III MEF’s ability to maintain decision advantage across the Indo-Pacific.”

Marines also rehearsed emergency destruction procedures, expeditionary communications planning, and the establishment of general service workspaces in austere environments. These events enhanced the battalion’s ability to sustain intelligence operations and provide timely support to commanders across the battlespace.

On May 20, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers with 15th Brigade visited 3d Intelligence Battalion to observe training operations. During the visit, Marines briefed the soldiers on battalion capabilities and demonstrated how the IOC and DST support distributed intelligence operations.

This FEX reinforced III MIG’s priority of maintaining assured command and control during Kaiju Rain 26 by enhancing the battalion’s ability to conduct distributed intelligence operations in expeditionary environments. Through sustained intelligence production, communications integration, and multi-node coordination, Marines strengthened their ability to provide timely and actionable intelligence support to III MEF and the Joint Force across the Indo-Pacific.