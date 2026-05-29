Paschal, Jackson Bill to Prevent Drunk Driving Becomes Law

Interlock devices have blocked over 180,000 alcohol-impaired driving attempts since 2006





COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Governor Jared Polis today signed a bill into law to improve road safety. HB26-1242 will require all drivers who are convicted of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol to install an interlock device in their car.





“We know that the interlock device is an effective tool to decrease impaired driving and driving on a suspended license, which makes road travel safer for all of us,” said Rep. Amy Paschal, D-Colorado Springs. “Too many families have suffered from drunk driving crashes, which is why I sponsored this new law to strengthen the tools that we have to keep dangerous drivers off of our roads. This law is an important step in improving road safety and preventing drunk driving to protect Colorado lives.”





“These interlock devices are successful at blocking drunk driving attempts, which helps save lives and prevent avoidable crashes,” said Rep. Jamie Jackson, D-Aurora. “Many Coloradans rely on their vehicle to get to work, care for their families, and rebuild stability in their lives. By removing the two-month suspension period and expanding access to interlock devices, we can help people take accountability, stay employed, and safely get back on track while ensuring our roads are safer for everyone.”





Before this law, a person who was convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs or alcohol for the first time was required to either install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle or have their driver’s license revoked for nine months before they are able to legally drive again. HB26-1242 requires first-time DUI offenders to hold an interlock-restricted driver’s license while their license is suspended and for nine months after their driver’s license is reinstated. Drivers with multiple DUIs are already required to install an interlock device in their vehicles.





The law removes a mandatory two-month license suspension before reinstatement eligibility for drivers who wish to immediately install an interlock device in their vehicles, removing barriers to accessing their workplace, school and health care.





HB26-1242 also provides clarity around the financial assistance program by defining income eligibility as 150 percent of the federal poverty level. Under the law, interlock device manufacturers must provide a 50 percent monthly service discount with free or discounted installation and removal for individuals who meet the income eligibility requirement.



