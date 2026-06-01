Philadelphia Schools Expand Access to Keyboarding and Typing Curriculum

Typesy typing program supports classroom technology learning and student keyboarding development

Typing and keyboarding are essential skills in digital learning. Structured keyboarding instruction helps students build confidence and use classroom technology more effectively.” — Rick Mesias, Sales Director at eReflect

PHILADELPHIA , MS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eReflect Inc. announced that its keyboarding and typing curriculum platform, Typesy, is now available for use within the Philadelphia Public School District as part of the district’s instructional technology resources.As digital learning continues evolving in large urban school environments, many educators are seeking typing programs that help students build stronger keyboarding skills and confidence using classroom technology. Students increasingly rely on computers for assignments, assessments, communication, and online learning activities throughout the school day. Typesy for Philadelphia Public School District provides structured K-12 keyboarding instruction designed to help students improve typing accuracy, typing speed, and overall familiarity with digital learning environments. The platform combines guided lessons with interactive typing exercises that support students across varying skill levels and grade ranges.Educators can integrate keyboarding instruction into classroom routines while using reporting tools to monitor typing progress and identify opportunities for additional support. By helping students strengthen typing fluency and foundational computer skills, schools can support more effective participation in technology-based learning.Alongside typing instruction, Typesy helps students build confidence using classroom technology through guided K–12 learning activities that support digital fluency and everyday computer skills.Teachers and administrators interested in learning more about Typesy’s typing curriculum for Philadelphia schools can visit: https://www.typesy.com/philadelphiapsd/ About eReflecteReflect is an education technology company dedicated to improving literacy and learning outcomes through innovative digital tools. Its flagship products include Typesy, a comprehensive keyboarding and digital literacy platform used by schools and homeschool environments worldwide, and Wordela, a vocabulary learning system powered by adaptive spaced repetition technology designed to support long-term retention and language development.📞 Media Contact

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