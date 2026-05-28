FY27 Budget

Stopping Illegal Homegrown Guns

Governor Hochul has passed the strongest gun laws in the nation and made record investments in gun violence prevention, resulting in New York having the fewest shooting incidents statewide in 2025 in recorded history.

Governor Hochul’s FY27 Enacted Budget will:

Require first-in-the-nation minimum safety standards for 3D printers sold in New York to be equipped with basic technology that prevents the unlicensed, illegal production of lethal firearms and firearm parts.

Require the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services to lead a task force of experts to recommend regulations that will ensure New Yorkers are protected from these dangerous weapons. Following the implementation of the resulting regulations, state law will allow for recourse against any actor who sells a 3D printer in New York without equipping it with such technology.

Criminalize the unlawful possession, sale, or distribution of blueprints that allow the printing of illegal guns and gun parts, and the manufacture of 3D-printed firearms.

Prohibit gun manufacturers and firearms dealers from selling pistols that can be quickly and easily converted into machine guns using common tools.

Lowering Car Insurance Rates for New Yorkers

Fraud is a major driver of elevated auto insurance premiums. Increasingly sophisticated actors stage elaborate accidents, designed to allow for “jackpot” payouts from insurance companies or jury awards. These schemes imperil the safety of honest drivers, cause property damage, and increase rates for drivers across the state. Increasingly, scams go beyond just one bad actor at the wheel and are orchestrated by organized criminal rings.

The Governor’s plan will:

Cap payouts for drivers engaging in criminal behavior at the time of the incident, including uninsured motorists, drunk drivers, and drivers in the act of committing a felony.

Better define what actually constitutes a ‘serious injury’ so that damages for pain and suffering or emotional distress are reserved for those able to objectively demonstrate that they have suffered a serious injury.

Ensure that if a driver is found to be mostly at fault for causing an accident, they cannot claim outsized payments for damages.

Prevent insurance companies from exorbitantly raising rates by setting a legal threshold that prevents excess profits and returns savings to consumers.

Create new regulatory safeguards to prevent insurance companies from raising rates without seeking express approval from the Department of Financial Services.

Protect consumers by prohibiting insurance companies from setting rates based on extraneous, personal factors like homeownership status, occupation, education level or zip code.

Enable prosecutors to seek criminal penalties against any individual responsible for organizing a staged accident, not just the particular individual behind the wheel.

These measures come in addition to the Governor’s whole-of-government approach to combatting fraud by tasking DFS, DMV, DCJS and NYSP with a more proactive and coordinated approach to enforcement.

The Governor’s plan also includes transparency for auto insurance policyholders by requiring insurers to notify policyholders about rate changes.

Protecting Vulnerable Renters and Homeowners

High prices and unscrupulous landlords are driving too many tenants out of their homes and making it harder for vulnerable homeowners to make ends meet. Governor Hochul has secured agreements to help address these issues in the FY27 Budget including:

Protecting renters by clarifying anti-harassment laws.

Enacting stiffer criminal penalties for landlords who engage in systemic harassment of rent-regulated tenants across multiple buildings or who are repeat serious offenders of existing anti-harassment laws.

To ensure that housing remains affordable for both seniors and New Yorkers with disabilities who are living in rent-regulated housing and Mitchell-Lama affordable housing, Governor Hochul’s final FY27 Budget:

Increases income eligibility limits for New York’s Rent Freeze Program for both the Senior Citizen Rent Increase Exemption and Disability Rent Increase Exemption from $50,000 to $75,000.

Authorizes raising the eligibility for the Senior Citizen Homeowners’ Exemption and Disabled Homeowner’s Exemption from $50,000 to $75,000.

Adds notice requirements to make more elderly and disabled rent-regulated tenants aware of the SCRIE/DRIE rent freeze programs.

Consistent with current practice, New York City and other communities may opt into both the SCRIE/DRIE and SCHE/DHE programs.

Improving Transparency in the Residential Property Insurance Market

Homeowners and housing providers across the state are contending with escalating home insurance premiums and shrinking options for coverage, which threaten the affordability of New York’s single and multi-family homes. While single family home insurance rates in New York are on average lower than many other states — thanks to New York’s tightly regulated market — year over year increases in insurance rates still threaten to sap money from families’ pocketbooks and make multi-family housing less and less affordable for homeowners and renters. For years, New Yorkers have not been properly informed about the reasons for rising premiums. This year, the Governor’s reforms will increase transparency for consumers and give the Department of Financial Services (DFS) a better understanding of the multi-family market with new data from insurers.

Governor Hochul is tackling this problem head-on by:

Requiring insurers to provide detailed information to DFS on how they price policies for multifamily residential buildings.

Increasing transparency for home insurance as well as auto insurance by requiring insurers to notify policyholders about rate changes.

Protecting New York Farmers from the Disruption of Federal Tariffs

Agriculture is a cornerstone of New York’s economy, yet the federal government’s tariff policy has threatened the competitiveness of our farmers. Federal actions have driven up the cost of essential resources — like seeds, fertilizer, and necessary machinery — while creating market instability. Although the USDA recently announced a national assistance program, it is fundamentally flawed for New York since it leaves specialty crops and the dairy sector with no meaningful support.

To relieve farmers from the adverse impacts caused by federal tariffs, Governor Hochul will:

Create the Agricultural Resiliency Against Tariffs Program, which will provide $30 million in direct payments to New York specialty crop growers, livestock producers, aquaculture, and dairy farmers.

This initiative will quickly distribute much needed support to offset rising costs caused by tariffs.

This program reinforces New York’s commitment to our agricultural community, while safeguarding local jobs and ensuring our farmers have the certainty needed to compete in a volatile global marketplace.

Helping New Yorkers Put Food on the Table

The recent shutdown of the federal government reminded the nation of how precarious our nutrition safety net is and how many New Yorkers contend with food insecurity. In response to the shutdown, Governor Hochul rushed an additional $65 million toward food assistance programs that delivered meals to tens of thousands of New Yorkers in their hour of need. To build on these actions and further reinforce our emergency food system:

Governor Hochul is announcing a $51 million investment in the Department of Health (DOH)’s Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program (HPNAP) program, which will help New York’s network of about 2,700 food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens reach more New Yorkers in need. An additional $15 million will strengthen and expand operations, allowing them to reach more people with healthier options.

The Enacted Budget also includes $55 million for the Nourish New York Program, which reroutes surplus agricultural products to those who need them most through the state’s food banks.

Theft of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is an epidemic across the United States, with hundreds of millions of dollars illegally stolen from families’ EBT cards nationwide using illegal “skimming” devices. Governor Hochul’s FY27 Budget will protect New Yorkers from this predatory behavior by:

Upgrading New York’s EBT cards to secure chip-based technology that makes cards virtually impervious to skimming. While the federal administration tries to strip SNAP benefits from as many New Yorkers as possible and turns a blind eye to criminals taking food from vulnerable families, transitioning to chip-based EBT cards will help safeguard the SNAP dollars that New Yorkers depend on.

The Governor’s plan will also: