Supply Community shows up for Navy Week Harrisburg

Members of the Navy and Marine Corps Supply Community (NMCSC) joined more than 90 Sailors and Marines for Navy Week Harrisburg, Pa., May 20-25, as part of the Navy Week Outreach Program, organized by the Office of Navy Community Outreach (NAVCO).

For Navy Week Harrisburg, NAVCO partnered with the City of Harrisburg and surrounding communities to organize a week-long series of performances, educational events, and community service engagements, and to commemorate the Nation’s 250th anniversary. Each event aimed to foster greater and more meaningful connections between the Navy's Sailors and Marines and Central Pennsylvania residents.

One of the best attended events during Navy Week Harrisburg was an airshow at Harrisburg's International Airport that featured an aerial performance by the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, also known as the Blue Angels.

Marine Staff Sgt. Mathew, Marine Fleet liaison assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), spoke to thousands of attendees at the airshow about his experience in the military.

“My job is to travel to all Navy bases and Marine Corps Air stations to conduct audits of each’s ammunition inventory management policy,” Schumacher said. “On behalf of Navy Supply, thank you for your support and hospitality here in Harrisburg.”

NAVCO conducts hundreds of Navy Weeks across 95 U.S. cities. The program is designed to share with Americans how their Navy is deployed around the world and around the clock, and why a strong Navy is vital to protecting the American way of life.

Central Pennsylvania is a major strategic hub for the entire Navy Supply Community as NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa. It falls under the command of the Navy Chief of Supply Corps, a two-star admiral.

The NAVSUP and Navy Supply Corps team oversees a diverse portfolio including supply chain management for material support to Navy, Marine Corps, joint and coalition partners, supply operations, conventional ordnance, contracting, resale, transportation, security assistance, Sailor & family care, including food service, postal services, retail facilities, and movement of household goods. In addition to its headquarters activity, the NAVSUP Enterprise consists of 11 commands located worldwide.