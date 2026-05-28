Partnering with Industry to Accelerate Quantum Computing

Molecular Foundry

The Molecular Foundry provides access to expertise, instrumentation, and tool development for research at the smallest scales. Since phenomena at the nanoscale touch nearly every field of science, the Foundry brings together a broad range of capabilities, all under one roof. Researchers here are working to improve fundamental understanding of quantum phenomena in materials, targeting breakthroughs in coherence and scalability in quantum computing and sensing. Industry researchers can collaborate with staff who integrate atomic-scale synthesis and design, multimodal characterization, AI accelerated theory, and device feedback to achieve these goals. Available tools include a QIS cluster tool that enables researchers to experiment with dozens of materials and methods for making qubit components in a single automated system, and a soon-to-be-delivered dilution refrigerator that will enable high-throughput analysis of qubits.

Advanced Light Source

The Advanced Light Source (ALS) produces bright beams of X-ray, ultraviolet, and infrared light for cutting-edge research. Each year, as many as 2,000 scientists from industry, academia, and national labs use the ALS to probe materials with atomic precision — work that underpins technologies from semiconductors to energy storage. ALS capabilities are advancing the quantum frontier by enabling visualization and control of quantum states in new materials, including superconductors, topological insulators, and atomically thin magnets — helping industry accelerate innovation in next-generation electronics and quantum devices.

Preparing Tomorrow’s Workforce

As cutting-edge quantum research pushes the boundaries of technology, national labs are also helping to build a future workforce ready for the rapidly evolving field. At the forefront of this effort is QSA, which trains over 150 graduate students and 100 postdoctoral students annually, building a robust pipeline of quantum talent to keep American businesses and research organizations at the forefront of the field.

Complementing QSA’s efforts at Berkeley Lab, internships and hands-on research projects at the Advanced Quantum Testbed (AQT) prepare students, postdocs, and early-career researchers for careers in fields such as quantum device design and fabrication, cryogenic engineering, and scalable quantum software. Alumni go on to lead innovation at technology companies, startups, and research institutes. Through collaborative R&D, hardware partnerships, and skilled talent, AQT strengthens America’s leadership in transformative quantum technologies.

Building on this strong foundation of graduate and postdoctoral training, efforts are also underway to engage students much earlier in their educational journeys. Berkeley Lab’s Academic Learning Internships and Faculty Training Office (formerly Workforce Development & Education and K–12 STEM Education programs), in collaboration with partners such as Sandia National Laboratories, is developing programs that introduce high school students and educators to quantum concepts well before career paths are firmly set. The aim is to spark curiosity, build foundational skills, and create pathways into future quantum careers.

One such pioneering initiative for high school students and educators is QSA’s Quantum Computing Mathematics and Physics Summer Camp (QCaMP). What began as a series of short online sessions has evolved into comprehensive, in-person programs. To date, QCaMP has reached more than 300 educators as well as over 200 students nationwide. Many alumni — both students and teachers — have returned to Berkeley Lab as quantum research interns. Building on this momentum, Berkeley Lab plans to deepen partnerships with community colleges and universities in 2026, with an increased emphasis on workforce readiness.