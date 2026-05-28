FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

Temporary Lane Closures for Bridge Preventive Maintenance Works

May 27-28, 2026

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will temporarily close a single lane as needed on the following roadways for bridge preventive maintenance construction activities during the overnight hours of May 27 – May 28, 2026, weather permitting.

Operational hours and locations are listed below:

Southwest Freeway (I-395) under 7th St, SW Eastbound (BR 1106), temporary single lane closure adjacent to the shoulder during the overnight hours 10:00 PM to 5:30 AM, May 27 to May 28, weather permitting, for bridge preventive maintenance work.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, allow for additional travel time, and consider alternative routes. DDOT thanks the traveling public for their patience as we work to improve the safety and longevity of this critical transportation link.

Traffic controls, including signage, will be in place to guide motorists safely through the work zones. All roadway users are advised to stay alert and be observant of signage and work zones while traveling in this area.

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The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

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