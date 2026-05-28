5/28/26 – COMMUNITY INPUT INVITED FOR KOHALA FOREST PROTECTION

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

COMMUNITY INPUT INVITED FOR KOHALA FOREST PROTECTION

A New Project Would Protect Forests in Puʻu o ʻUmi and Puʻu Ahia

KOHALA, Hawaiʻi Island, Hawaiʻi – Community members are invited to provide input on a project to protect 1,200 acres of the Puʻu o ʻUmi Natural Area Reserve and adjacent private lands near Puʻu Ahia. The project is a collaborative effort of the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), with Fiscal Year 2024 funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) through the Pili Nā Moku Project, as well as the Kohala Watershed Partnership.

“Protection of the Puʻu Ahia area is instrumental in safeguarding Kohala’s water and native forest species,” says Mahina Patterson, coordinator of the Kohala Watershed Partnership. “This remote upland forest has a variety of plants, ferns, mosses, insects and birds who have inhabited Kohala since time immemorial and are kinolau of akua like Laka, a goddess of the forest and hula. The collection of these native species works in harmony to help capture water that recharges streams and aquifers, which ultimately feed communities of North and South Kohala and parts of Hāmākua.”

As Hawaiʻi trends drier and hotter, protection of Kohala’s native forest becomes increasingly pivotal.

“This past year’s historically severe drought in Kohala is a reminder that we need to manage and protect the forested watersheds that are the source of water for our communities and farms,” said DOFAW Native Ecosystems Manager Emma Yuen. “We are excited to finally give this ancient forest the protection it needs, so current and future generations can continue to benefit from the fresh water it provides. If we wait much longer, it will be too late.”

The urgency to protect these forests has increased significantly because of Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death, which is exacerbated by wounds from feral pigs barking and rubbing on ʻōhiʻa trees. Studies have shown two to 69 times more suspected dead ʻōhiʻa trees in unfenced areas with feral pigs, compared to neighboring areas that are fenced and protected.

The proposed project would use multiple strategies to preserve Puʻu Ahia’s natural resources. Crews would construct a fence that includes gates and stepovers for public access, while excluding invasive hoofed animals. The project would remove Himalayan ginger and other invasive species, as well as invasive animals within the protected area. The project aims to minimize impacts to hunters by placing the fence in a remote, infrequently used area.

Individuals interested in this project are encouraged to review an educational StoryMap produced by DOFAW, titled “Expanding Protection of Our Kohala Forest.” The StoryMap describes the benefits, management challenges and next steps.

A survey link at the bottom of the StoryMap can be used by readers to provide their feedback and thoughts on the proposed project. Those interested can also sign up to visit the area on June 27 to talk story with project partners and learn more. RSVP information for the site visit can be found at the bottom of the StoryMap.

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RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy DLNR, unless noted)

Access the StoryMap, input survey, and RSVP for the site visit:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/comment/

Photographs:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/tj3upvgntk3wsa5sox17s/ACAI5l2BkeSXrIll9cw2TQ4?rlkey=gd98jbn4z1wr29i8p4frgnjx1&st=arqdy6lf&dl=0

Media Contact:

Andrew Laurence

Communications Director

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

Phone: 808-587-0396

E-mail: [email protected]