One Sailor’s Initiative Inspires New USNCC Student Ambassador Program

QUANTICO, Va.- This month, the U.S. Naval Community College (USNCC) launched a new student ambassador initiative that allows current students and alumni to volunteer in support of prospective USNCC students. The inspiration for the USNCC Student Ambassador Program came from one of our alumni, Aviation Structural Mechanic First Class Yang Li. While enrolled with USNCC, he created a program to support Sailors within his command through the application process. Li sat down with me to discuss what inspired him to create a program for his peers, the impact his efforts had on fellow Sailors within his command, how USNCC has led to future educational opportunities, and his thoughts on the importance of peer-to-peer support.

Li began his studies with USNCC when it was still a pilot program in 2023. As a pilot program, Sailors were still trying to find accurate information about USNCC. Li discovered USNCC through a post made on the MyNavy HR Facebook page. After starting classes, he noticed that many of his junior Sailors were also interested in attending college, but they were unfamiliar with the USNCC. After talking to a few Sailors about the program, word spread, and Li was receiving questions about USNCC from several Sailors within his command. Seeing a gap in accessible information, he created a document to help Sailors navigate the application process.

When I asked Li to describe the impact his efforts had, he described an environment where Sailors were frequently talking about the program, individuals were signed up for the same courses together, and in under a year, over a hundred Sailors within his command were enrolled in a USNCC program. He reflected on how junior Sailors, who were previously troublemakers, were now spending their weekends working on homework together with their peers and growing into great future leaders.

For Li’s personal academic journey, USNCC was just the starting point. After finishing his Associate of Science in Naval Nuclear Engineering Technology with Alexandria Technical and Community College and the USNCC Naval Studies Certificate, he used the USNCC guaranteed 4-year transfer pathway to transition into a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Energy Engineering Technology with Thomas Edison State University. He is on track to finish his bachelor’s degree in June 2026 and plans to continue his education with a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. His journey reflects the long-term educational opportunities that can begin through USNCC.

To end our conversation, Li and I reflected on the importance of peer-to-peer support and creating belonging among non-traditional military college students. He stated that many service members feel more comfortable reaching out to a peer before seeking guidance from an office or institutional resource. Many studies have highlighted the importance of building belonging and peer connection among community college students.

The student ambassador program is new, launching in May 2026. It will be 100% volunteer led, with service members stepping up to support and assist prospective USNCC students. We kicked off this new initiative with a virtual Q&A panel, hosted by two alumni and two current USNCC students; Information Systems Technician First Class Sebastian Torres, Gunnery Sergeant Joseph Harding, Yeoman Second Class Joseph Grunwald, and Gunner’s Mate Second Class Andres Hernandez. During the inaugural session, we had over 80 prospective students and applicants join the meeting. Many of the questions revolved around balancing school and military duties. Our panel was able to show prospective students: “We did it, or are doing it, and so can you. It is hard, but it is worth it.”

**If you are interested in participating in the USNCC Student Ambassador program, please contact me at mailto:Kara.kennedy@usncc.edu. This is a 100% volunteer role with opportunities for both virtual and in-person engagement, as well as opportunities to share your USNCC story and experiences with prospective students.

**For prospective students, you can review our programs and apply on our website at https://www.usncc.edu/s/.