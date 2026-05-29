Enstep Helps Businesses Prepare for Hurricane Season

Houston-based IT provider strengthens business continuity, cybersecurity, and disaster recovery planning ahead of the 2026 hurricane season.

Our goal is to ensure organizations are not only ready to respond to storms but also able to recover quickly and continue serving their customers without major interruption.” — Amy Passmore, CEO of Enstep

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enstep , a Houston-based managed IT services provider , today announced a comprehensive initiative designed to help organizations strengthen their hurricane season preparedness ahead of the 2026 hurricane season.As extreme weather events continue to increase in frequency and intensity, Enstep’s initiative is aimed at helping businesses reduce downtime, protect critical data, and maintain operations during disruptions. The announcement comes as organizations across Texas and surrounding states begin reassessing seasonal risk exposure and updating emergency response plans.“Our goal is to ensure organizations are not only ready to respond to storms, but also able to recover quickly and continue serving their customers without major interruption.” Said Amy Passmore, CEO of EnstepThe initiative includes detailed assessments of existing IT infrastructure , optimization of cloud-based backups, and implementation of redundancy systems designed to keep essential services running. Enstep will also support organizations in strengthening remote work capabilities, emergency communication channels, and cybersecurity protections that become especially critical during crises.Industry data continues to show that unplanned downtime caused by severe weather can result in significant financial losses for small and mid-sized businesses. Beyond immediate revenue impact, outages can also damage customer relationships and disrupt supply chains for extended periods.Enstep’s program emphasizes proactive planning and structured risk reduction rather than reactive recovery efforts after a disaster occurs. The company works with clients to identify weak points in their systems and implement layered safeguards that support operational continuity under extreme conditions.Strengthening Business Continuity Through Proactive IT StrategyThe initiative focuses on strengthening business continuity by accelerating the adoption of cloud-based infrastructure. By moving critical systems to secure, geographically distributed environments, businesses can maintain access to essential data and applications even during disruptions such as flooding, power outages, or network failures. The program also includes employee readiness training to improve response during emergencies, with an emphasis on secure remote access, identifying heightened cyber threats during disaster periods, and maintaining communication when primary systems are down.Enstep is also encouraging organizations to adopt comprehensive continuity planning that connects IT and operational strategies, including backup staffing, vendor coordination, and customer communication workflows. Cybersecurity is a key priority, with continuous monitoring and rapid-response protocols designed to reduce risk during high-stress events when attackers often exploit vulnerabilities. Overall, the initiative highlights how combining disaster recovery planning with modern IT practices helps businesses stay operational, reinforcing the idea that preparedness significantly reduces financial and operational risk during hurricane season.About EnstepEnstep is a Houston-based managed IT services provider specializing in IT support, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. The company focuses on helping organizations improve operational efficiency, security posture, and technology resilience through proactive management and strategic consulting. Enstep delivers customized solutions designed to align IT systems with business goals while reducing risk and downtime. Its mission is to simplify technology management so clients can focus on growth and continuity in an increasingly complex digital environment.

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