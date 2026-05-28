JOINT RELEASE: Signed! Bill to Modernize and Improve RTD

DENVER, CO – On May 26, legislation sponsored by Senators Matt Ball, D-Denver, and Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora, and Representatives Meg Froelich, D-Englewood, and Jamie Jackson, D-Aurora, to modernize and improve the Regional Transportation District (RTD) was signed into law.

“Millions of Coloradans live on the Front Range, and yet, they are stuck with a transit system that is severely underdeveloped compared to similar districts in other cities,” Ball said. “This critical legislation will help Coloradans to have cleaner and more effective transit options.”

“This law is about providing a strong transit system for all parts of the Denver metro area for workers, youth, seniors and people with disabilities,” said Froelich. “RTD has unfortunately not been able to bounce back since the pandemic the way that other transit agencies around the country have, and it is clear that change is needed to deliver reliable transit for Coloradans. Thanks to the work of the RTD Accountability Committee, we are reimagining the Denver Metro Area’s transit system to provide transit that hardworking people can depend on.”

“The Denver metro area is a world-class destination boasting world-class offerings, and while public transit helps Coloradans access those big-ticket events, it also supports mobility and accessibility for the 30% of households that don’t have reliable access to a car,” Jodeh said. “When transit doesn’t work, it impacts whether families – especially communities of color, seniors, and people with disabilities – can go to work, school, and connect with their communities. This law is about continuing Colorado’s commitment to those families and sustainable growth for generations to come.”

“We’re helping ensure that our regional transit system actually works for the people who rely on it,” said Jackson. “As the metro area expands, it is crucial that we have a transit system that meets the needs of our growing communities. This law implements a long-term plan to improve para-transit services, modernize the RTD board to be more effective and strengthen accountability to rebuild Coloradans’ trust.”

SB26-150 makes a number of changes to the RTD board in order to create a governing board that is more functional and well-equipped to develop a world-class transit system. These changes include:

Reducing the current 15 member board to nine, bringing it in line with the majority of transit boards in the country;

Preserving five seats up for election, ensuring that the majority of the board remains democratically elected;

Making the remaining four seats at-large appointments by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate, ensuring that the board will have expertise in finance, land use, transportation planning, disproportionately impacted communities, and/or labor;

Requiring one of the board members to be appointed in consultation with the Denver Regional Council of Governments and at least one board member to be an Amalgamated Transit Union member, guaranteeing that the voices of local governments and labor are represented;

Raising board and chairperson salaries to attract high-quality candidates; and

Increasing efficiency and clarity for the board by requiring that specific authorities and responsibilities be set for each board member.

New RTD districts will be drawn in advance of the 2028 election, creating an entirely new board by January 1, 2029, with plans in place to achieve staggered turnover of the board starting in 2031. Current board members and those elected in the 2026 election will continue to serve until the 2028 election. The law also requires a review of the new RTD board structure after 15 years, guaranteeing analysis of the new structure that will assess its effectiveness over time, including representation, expertise, ridership, and financial performance.

Additionally, SB26-150 requires that RTD commission a study and adopt a plan for implementing improved paratransit services by December 31, 2027. The study must include a needs assessment and analysis of current service for riders with disabilities, an assessment of barriers faced by paratransit riders, and measurable performance metrics to measure progress.