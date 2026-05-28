OIC's new website wins 2026 ClearMark Award

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Office of the Insurance Commissioner has won a 2026 ClearMark Award for our website redesign. The award from the Center for Plain Language recognizes the OIC’s commitment to ensuring the public can easily find clear, trustworthy, and accessible insurance information and services in Washington state.

“This website redesign was a tremendous undertaking, and I’m excited to see that hard work recognized,” said Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer. “Our website is the first impression for many people that interact with our agency, so it’s critical that it is accessible and serves diverse audiences.”

The award, which the OIC shares with consultant Anthro-Tech, recognizes outstanding plain language work. It’s presented in partnership with the Institute for Healthcare Advancement (IHA) as part of the Health Literacy Conference.

Judges commented, “This site is a wonderful example of what thoughtful writing and design can bring to complicated subjects. It is clear that the creators spent time planning for, developing, and testing this site and felt a responsibility to serve their audience(s) with care.”

The OIC’s redesigned website launched in April 2025, following a two-year redesign effort focused on user research, accessibility, and simplified navigation. Each year, the site receives more than 1 million visits and supports high-traffic services including consumer complaint submissions, company filings, producer licensing, rate and form filings, rulemaking, and consumer education.

Other 2026 winners include the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), Maximus, Coforma, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, Health Literacy Media, and more.