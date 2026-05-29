Tekton’s Transition to Manufacturing Redefines Dealer Support

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tekton Performance Films has transitioned from distributor to manufacturer, reflecting the company’s long-term vision for the future of the Canadian window film industry. As independent Canadian representation within the industry continued to decline, Tekton saw an opportunity to build a company more closely aligned with the needs of Canadian dealers, installers, and customers.Tekton observed that many independent Canadian distributors, support structures, and industry voices were gradually disappearing as consolidation within the market continued and larger American companies expanded into Canada.According to the company, that shift has changed the way the Canadian window film industry operates, moving away from the entrepreneurial spirit and independently operated businesses that historically helped shape the Canadian market. Tekton believes broader North American policies, programs, and business strategies have increasingly been applied to Canada under the assumption that both markets operate similarly — despite major differences in climate, geography, customer needs, dealer support, and how Canadian businesses operate.For decades, many independent Canadian window film companies were built and operated by people with hands-on industry experience — from installation and shop ownership to working directly with dealers and customers. Tekton says its transition into manufacturing is rooted in bringing back the level of support, accessibility, and real-world experience that many in the industry feel has gradually disappeared from the Canadian market.According to the company, that commitment begins with the people who work most closely with dealers and customers: Tekton’s Territory Sales Managers. Each member of the sales team comes from a real-world installation background, whether through working in a shop or owning one themselves. Tekton says that firsthand experience allows its team to better understand the day-to-day challenges dealers face and respond with practical industry knowledge rather than traditional corporate sales support.“We believed there was an opportunity to build an independent Canadian company that stayed closely connected to dealers, installers, and the realities of the market,” said Matthew Rowlands. “We wanted to create a company that could move quickly, adapt quickly, and remain grounded in real industry experience.”Tekton partners Frank Cavallo and George Vanellis each bring more than two decades of experience within the window film industry, with backgrounds spanning distribution, installation, dealer support, and business development. Alongside Matthew Rowlands, whose experience includes global procurement and operational strategy, they have built a team that has remained closely connected to the evolving needs of dealers, installers, and customers since Tekton’s founding.As Tekton enters its next chapter, the company says its vision remains clear: to build an independent Canadian window film company committed to innovation, accessibility, and long-term dealer support across North America. By transitioning into manufacturing, Tekton believes it is helping preserve the entrepreneurial spirit and close industry relationships that have historically defined the Canadian window film industry, while ensuring Canadian dealers and customers continue to have a Canadian company supporting them for years to come.Boiler Plate:Tekton Performance Films is a Canadian window film manufacturer and supplier headquartered in Guelph, Ontario. Built on more than two decades of industry experience, Tekton provides automotive, architectural, paint protection, and security film solutions across North America.Founded on the belief that dealer support, accessibility, and real-world industry experience still matter, Tekton combines manufacturing, distribution, and hands-on market knowledge to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of dealers, installers, and customers. The company’s product portfolio includes automotive window films, paint protection films, architectural solar and decorative films, security films, and specialty surface solutions.Driven by innovation and committed to preserving the entrepreneurial spirit of the industry, Tekton continues to focus on building long-term partnerships while supporting the evolving needs of the North American window film market.For more information, visit www.tektonpf.com

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