RiseGuide Launches Speech Analyzer: In-App Tool That Turns Solo Speech Practice Into Structured, Personalized Feedback

Mobile self-improvement platform introduces an audio-based feature that lets users train their communication confidence in a safe, judgement-free digital space.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RiseGuide , a self-development platform with over 400,000 monthly active users globally, announced the launch of Speech Analyzer, an in-app feature designed to give users objective, actionable feedback on how they articulate their thoughts and give presentations. Users record short speech samples directly in the app, and the system returns a structured assessment across four parameters along with specific recommendations to apply on the next take.Unlike video tutorials or written guides that explain what effective delivery looks like in the abstract, Speech Analyzer evaluates the user’s own voice. The feature, now available to all premium subscribers, addresses a recurring challenge for professionals preparing for presentations, interviews, and high-stakes conversations: knowing what good speaking looks like in theory, but having no structured way to identify what to fix in practice.“Most people who want to speak more clearly already know the theory,” said Oleksandr Matsiuk, CEO and Founder of RiseGuide. “They’ve watched the videos. They’ve read the books. What they don’t have is a way to overcome their fears and blockers by practicing many times and getting feedback on what they need to improve specifically. Our lessons give them the highlights and best practices of top speakers. Speech Analyzer completes the loop: learn, record, analyze, adjust, learn and record again – all without needing a coach in the room.”Market ContextThe global self-improvement market is projected to reach $56.66 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1%, according to industry research. Within that, communication and public speaking remain among the most cited skill gaps for early- and mid-career professionals — particularly in roles that require frequent presentations, client meetings, or interviews.Existing options tend to fall into two categories: personalized one-on-one voice and speech coaching, which delivers structured feedback but is typically priced beyond reach for most professionals, and self-directed video content, which delivers knowledge but no practice or feedback. Speech Analyzer is built for users in between — those who want individualized feedback on their speaking without the cost or scheduling commitment of one-on-one coaching.The Problem Speech Analyzer SolvesMost speech improvement resources address either knowledge or practice, but rarely both. Watching a tutorial explains what effective delivery looks like. Rehearsing alone — in front of a mirror, in the car, into a phone memo — provides repetition without signal on what is working. Speech Analyzer is built for the gap between the two: a feedback layer that turns solo practice into structured input, surfacing patterns that are difficult to assess without an outside listener.How Speech Analyzer WorksUsers record up to 60 seconds of speech in the app, either following a built-in scenario prompt or speaking freely on their own topic. The recording is then analyzed by RiseGuide’s AI system across four parameters:1/ Pace — speaking rate and variability across the recording.2/ Confidence — vocal tone, intonation, volume, and degree of monotony.3/ Pauses — placement and absence of pauses, plus filler words such as “um,” “uh,” and “like.”4/ Structure — presence and logical flow of an opening, body, and conclusion.The result is a Speech Score from 0 to 100. Each parameter is rated as Improve or Good and accompanied by two to three specific recommendations the user can apply on the next attempt.AvailabilitySpeech Analyzer is available now to premium subscribers on iOS and Android as part of RiseGuide’s Charisma Mastery journey covering communication, presence, and confidence.About RiseGuideRiseGuide is an expert-powered self-improvement app with over 1 million total downloads and 400,000 monthly active users. The platform distills thousands of hours of expert knowledge and turns it into short, mobile-first lessons covering communication, intelligence, confidence, and discipline, with structured learning journeys for skills such as memory, decision-making, public speaking, and leadership. Founded in 2024, the company employs 70 full-time staff and serves users globally, with its largest markets in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Learn more at riseguide.com.

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