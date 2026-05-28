Search Engine People Launches ChatGPT Ads Management Services

Search Engine People’s ChatGPT Ads management dashboard available to early platform partners

Search Engine People becomes one of the first Canadian agencies approved to offer ChatGPT Ads management services.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Search Engine People, one of Canada’s oldest and most experienced digital marketing firms, is now offering ChatGPT Ads management services. SEP is among the first agencies approved to provide management services for the emerging AI advertising platform, helping businesses gain early access to one of the fastest-evolving digital advertising ecosystems.

The platform structure will feel immediately familiar to advertisers experienced with Google Ads. Core components such as campaigns, ad groups, ads, products, conversion tracking, and bidding strategies are already integrated into the platform.

One of the most compelling features is the ad group setup. Similar to Google Performance Max campaigns, advertisers can target audiences using keywords or broader topics while allowing the AI to optimize delivery and intent matching automatically.

For digital marketers, this represents a significant shift toward a more sophisticated AI-driven advertising model. The experience feels much closer to Google Search and Local Services Ads than traditional display advertising platforms.

The onboarding and campaign setup process is also refreshingly streamlined. Businesses simply provide information about their company, define their desired cost-per-click or cost-per-lead targets, install the platform pixel on their website, configure conversion goals, and allow the AI to optimize performance.

Current platform capabilities include:

Campaigns, ad groups, ads, and product management

Topic and keyword targeting

Pixel implementation and conversion event tracking

Multiple bidding strategies

CPC bidding with optional CPC caps

AI-driven campaign optimization

At this stage, reporting and campaign insights remain more limited compared to mature advertising platforms. Available metrics currently include:

Impressions

Clicks

Spend

Click-through rate (CTR)

Cost-per-click (CPC)

Conversions

One notable limitation is that advertisers do not yet have visibility into the exact prompts or search terms triggering ads. However, as the platform continues to evolve, reporting transparency and campaign insights are expected to expand significantly.

While AI advertising is still in its early stages, it is becoming increasingly clear that AI platforms are rapidly developing into major advertising ecosystems alongside traditional search and social channels.

Businesses interested in exploring ChatGPT Ads opportunities can contact Search Engine People (SEP) to learn more about campaign management and early adoption strategies.

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