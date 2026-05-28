FRONTSTEPS Appoints Dan Sullivan to Board of Directors

Seasoned SaaS and Proptech Investor Joins Board to Support Company's Growth and AI-Driven Innovation

We are investing aggressively in AI-powered automation and agentic workflows that are transforming how community management companies operate and serve homeowners.” — Matt DeWolf, CEO of FRONTSTEPS

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FRONTSTEPS, the leading community management platform for homeowner associations (HOAs), condo associations, and community management companies, today announced the appointment of Dan Sullivan to its Board of Directors.Sullivan is an experienced technology investor and board member with a strong track record of supporting high-growth SaaS and proptech companies as they scale operations, strengthen execution, and accelerate growth.“Dan brings valuable experience and perspective to the FRONTSTEPS Board as we continue building the leading technology platform for the community management industry,” said Mike Zawalski, Chairman of the Board at FRONTSTEPS. “We are excited to welcome him to the team during an important period of growth, innovation, and market expansion for the company.”FRONTSTEPS serves community management companies and millions of homeowners nationwide through a comprehensive platform that powers accounting, operations, communications, homeowner engagement, and payments within a single system of record. The company is leading the next generation of innovation in community management through embedded AI capabilities and agentic workflows designed to automate operational tasks, improve service delivery, increase efficiency, and help management companies operate at scale.“We are investing aggressively in AI-powered automation and agentic workflows that are transforming how community management companies operate and serve homeowners,” said Matt DeWolf, CEO of FRONTSTEPS. “Dan’s experience in supporting high-growth software companies makes him a strong addition to our Board as we continue scaling our platform, accelerating innovation, and strengthening our market leadership.”About FRONTSTEPSFRONTSTEPS is the leading community management platform built for homeowner associations, condo associations, and community management companies. The company provides a comprehensive SaaS platform that powers accounting, payments, homeowner engagement, communications, and community operations such as architectural reviews, violations management, and more. FRONTSTEPS is transforming the industry through AI-powered automation and agentic workflows that simplify operations, improve transparency, and create exceptional homeowner experiences for communities across the United States.For more information, visit www.frontsteps.com.

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