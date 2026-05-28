Maine DOE Seeking Additional Applicants for State Numeracy Advisory Council

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking additional applicants to serve on the statewide Numeracy Advisory Council as part of Maine’s ongoing implementation of the Maine State Numeracy Action Plan.

The Numeracy Advisory Council was launched during the 2025-2026 school year to support the state’s renewed focus on strengthening math and numeracy instruction and improving student learning outcomes across Maine schools. The council is composed primarily of practitioners—including classroom educators, instructional coaches, school and school administrative unit (SAU) leaders, special educators, and higher education partners—who work directly with Maine learners and bring firsthand expertise to this work.

Due to some members needing to step away from the Numeracy Advisory Council, the Maine DOE is currently seeking additional educators to ensure broad statewide representation and continued practitioner voice in this important work.

The Maine DOE is specifically seeking applicants serving as special educators in grades 4 and above and classroom teachers serving grades kindergarten through grade 8 in the following counties:

Androscoggin

Aroostook

Hancock

Knox

Lincoln

Oxford

Piscataquis

Washington

The Numeracy Advisory Council is chaired by Victoria Cohen, former math teacher and current Maine State Board of Education member. Council members participate in regularly scheduled meetings, review resources and materials, provide feedback on statewide initiatives, and share perspectives from their local contexts.

Educators interested in applying can access the application here: Numeracy Advisory Council Membership Application. Applicants will be asked to describe their current role, interest in serving, and relevant experience.

Completed applications and letters of recommendation are due by June 26, 2026. Newly selected members will begin participation with the council in August 2026.

Questions about the Numeracy Advisory Council or application process may be directed to Maine DOE Chief Teaching and Learning Officer Beth Lambert at beth.lambert@maine.gov.

The Maine State Numeracy Action Plan is part of Maine’s broader effort to support evidence-based instruction, educator professional learning, and high-quality teaching and learning opportunities for all students across the public preschool-grade 12 continuum.