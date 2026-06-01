Elevion Labs Introduces the Elevion Clinical Recovery System™

The Elevion Clinical Recovery System™ is a patent-pending, phase-based skincare system designed to support skin through the evolving stages of post-procedure recovery using biologically aligned, phase-targeted formulations.

A Patent-Pending, Phase-Based Approach to Post-Procedure Skin Recovery

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevion Labs announced the launch

of the Elevion Clinical Recovery System™,

a patent-pending, phase-based skincare system developed to support skin through the evolving stages of post-procedure recovery and temporary barrier disruption.

Designed for use following aesthetic treatments including laser procedures, RF microneedling, chemical peels, and other in-office interventions, the system aligns product application with the biological changes skin experiences throughout recovery.

Unlike conventional post-procedure routines that apply the same products throughout the recovery period, Elevion organizes skincare into structured phases intended to support skin comfort, barrier normalization, and long-term skin quality as skin tolerance changes over time.

The company’s core philosophy is based on a simple principle: the biological needs of skin immediately after treatment are fundamentally different from those several days later. Elevion was developed around this concept, utilizing phase-appropriate formulations and targeted ingredient selection designed to support skin at the right time during recovery.

“Post-procedure skin is highly dynamic. The needs of skin immediately after treatment are very different from those during later stages of recovery,” said Daniela Gonzalez, Founder of Elevion Labs. “

Elevion was developed around this biological progression, using structured skincare and phase-targeted ingredients designed to support skin when it is most vulnerable.”



A Structured Recovery System

The Elevion Clinical Recovery System™ is organized into three sequential recovery phases:

Phase I – Immediate Comfort

Focused on lightweight hydration, skin comfort, and support for visibly sensitized skin during periods of heightened reactivity and moisture loss.

Phase II – Barrier Support

Focused on supporting moisture retention, barrier resilience, and visible skin balance as recovery progresses and tolerance improves.

Phase III – Advanced Renewal

Focused on supporting smoother-looking skin, visible firmness, and overall skin quality once barrier stability has been re-established.

Each formula follows a minimalist, tolerance-focused philosophy intended for compromised and post-procedure skin environments commonly encountered in dermatology and aesthetic medicine settings.



Ingredient Strategy Rooted in Skin Biology

Elevion’s development approach emphasizes ingredient timing and biological compatibility rather than overly aggressive post-procedure routines.

The system intentionally separates hydration support, barrier-focused lipids, and advanced refinement ingredients into different stages of recovery to better align with skin physiology during the healing process.

This structured approach is intended to simplify recovery protocols while supporting improved treatment continuity between aesthetic providers and patients at home.

Developed for Modern Aesthetic Practices

Elevion was created specifically for aesthetic medicine, med spa, and professional skincare environments seeking a more structured and clinically aligned recovery system.

In addition to the home recovery protocol, the company supports professional workflows designed to extend continuity of care from the treatment room through the recovery period.

The brand’s positioning emphasizes:

• Skin tolerance

• Phase-appropriate care

• Minimalist formulation design

• Barrier-conscious recovery support

• Clinically aligned communication

Manufacturing & Compliance Standards

Elevion products are manufactured in the United States in FDA-registered facilities operating under GMP-compliant standards.

The company maintains a compliance-focused philosophy grounded in responsible cosmetic positioning, ingredient transparency, and medically aligned communication practices.

“We believe clinical skincare should communicate with precision, restraint, and scientific integrity,” added Gonzalez. “Our focus is supporting the visible recovery process through structured skincare designed around skin biology.”

About Elevion Labs

Elevion Labs develops structured, phase-based recovery skincare systems for aesthetic medicine and post-procedure environments. The company focuses on barrier-supportive, biologically aligned skincare designed to support skin comfort, recovery progression, and long-term skin quality following aesthetic treatments.

For more information, visit:

www.elevionskin.com

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