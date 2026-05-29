Causelink Version 9 Gives Safety and Operations Teams Better Tools to Investigate Problems and Track Corrective Actions

Causelink Version 9 helps teams investigate incidents, track corrective actions and turn root cause analysis data into shared operational learning.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sologic announced the rollout of CauselinkVersion 9, the latest release of its cloud-based root cause analysis (RCA) software for enterprise incident investigation, corrective action management, and operational learning.As companies expand RCA programs across sites, business units, and teams, many are moving beyond standalone investigation tools toward connected platforms that help preserve knowledge, surface recurring patterns, and prevent repeat incidents at scale.Version 9 introduces a redesigned user experience, improved search, smarter dashboards, and mobile access. The update makes investigations easier to start, manage, and act on once corrective actions are assigned. Root cause analysis is not just about producing a report,” said Brian Hughes, President of Sologic. “The value comes when teams can learn from what happened, see patterns across the organization, and use that knowledge to prevent the same problems from showing up again. That’s the kind of learning Causelink Version 9 is built to support.”What’s New in Causelink Version 9Causelink Version 9 gives organizations new ways to access investigation data, standardize RCA workflows, identify recurring risks, and move findings into action. Key upgrades include:• Work from anywhere: Mobile-friendly access makes it easier for teams to review investigations, update records, and manage corrective actions away from their desks.• Find answers faster: Improved global search, filters, and refinements help users quickly locate incidents, identify trends, review risks, and manage RCA activity across sites and teams.• Navigate more easily: A modernized interface and streamlined sidebar improve usability across desktop and mobile devices.• See what matters: Configurable column views help teams organize RCA records by location, workflow, action status, operational priority, or reporting need.• Standardize investigations: Flexible RCA templates allow administrators to support different workflows, business units, regulatory requirements, and investigation types.• Support enterprise-scale RCA programs: Causelink Version 9 supports secure cloud access, SAML 2.0 authentication for single sign-on, API integrations, and distributed RCA programs across teams, sites, and regions.Additionally, Causelink Version 9 continues to offer AI-powered cause suggestions, solution recommendations, and report drafting found in Version 8.Together, these updates and features reflect a broader shift in RCA software: from tools that simply document investigations to connected systems that preserve knowledge, spot recurring patterns, and improve safety, quality, reliability, and operational performance over time.Built for Enterprise-Scale RCA ProgramsCauselink Version 9 is built for organizations that need RCA to work consistently across teams, sites, business units, and regulatory environments. The platform gives distributed teams secure access to investigation data, flexible tools for different RCA methods, and a common system for managing corrective actions through completion.For enterprise RCA programs, Causelink supports secure cloud-based access, SAML 2.0 authentication for single sign-on, and API integrations. Sologic is ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27017 certified, with SOC 2 attestation expected by July 2026.Causelink also supports multiple investigation methods used across industrial and operational environments, including cause-and-effect logic diagrams, fishbone diagrams, 5 Whys, incident timelines, FMEA workflows, and corrective action tracking.Organizations across manufacturing, energy, aerospace, mining, utilities, healthcare, transportation, construction, chemical processing, food production, and technology use Causelink to investigate operational events, improve follow-through, strengthen learning, and reduce repeat incidents.Causelink Version 9 begins rolling out on May 29, 2026, to most Teams and Enterprise customers. Customers with integrated environments will receive the rollout later this summer.Sologic will also showcase Causelink Version 9 at the 2026 Sologic Learning Summit taking place October 7–8, 2026, in Seattle. The Summit will bring together RCA, HOP, safety, reliability, and organizational learning professionals for two days of practical sessions and peer discussion. Learn more: www.sologic.com/en-us/2026-conference About SologicSologic is based in Seattle and provides Root Cause Analysis and FMEA software, training, and consulting. The company helps organizations investigate incidents, improve operational performance, reduce recurring problems, and strengthen organizational learning through structured analysis and corrective action management. Learn more at www.sologic.com

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