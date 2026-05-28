NRA BOARD SELECTS POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT PARTNER IDE FOR LARGEST SEAWATER DESALINATION PROJECT IN THE WESTERN HEMISPHERE

The NRA Harbor Island Project Partner IDE Water Assets will deliver a large-scale, drought-resistant water supply to secure South Texas's long-term water future

This project delivers water reliability faster and more efficiently through globally proven technology and innovative infrastructure design.” — John Byrum, II

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the Nueces River Authority (NRA) Board Meeting on May 21, 2026, the Board authorized its Executive Director to negotiate a development agreement with IDE Technologies - Water Assets (IDE) as Project Developer for the Harbor Island Seawater Desalination Project. NRA’s Executive Director will negotiate a Phase I development agreement, which will be presented at a future board meeting. This transformational project will be the largest seawater desalination facility in the Western Hemisphere, providing 100 million gallons of desalinated water per day to support South Texas.IDE is internationally recognized as one of the world’s leading desalination and advanced water treatment companies, with more than 60 years of experience and a portfolio spanning over 400 water projects in 40 countries.The Harbor Island project is designed to deliver a large-scale, drought-resistant water supply to help secure South Texas's long-term water future while supporting continued economic growth, industrial expansion, and regional resiliency.“This project represents one of the most significant water infrastructure opportunities in Texas,” said Eric Burnett, Nueces River Authority Board President. “South Texas continues to face increasing pressure on traditional water supplies due to historic drought and economic growth. By partnering with IDE Technologies, the NRA is advancing a globally proven solution designed to strengthen long-term water reliability and economic resilience for generations.”“With over six decades of experience delivering advanced desalination infrastructure worldwide, IDE Technologies is uniquely positioned to partner with the NRA on the Harbor Island project,” said Lihy Teuerstein, CEO, IDE Water Assets Inc, US. “This project represents an important opportunity to help diversify and strengthen sustainable water supplies for South Texas.”IDE currently delivers approximately 1.5 billion gallons of high-quality water daily worldwide and has designed and operated some of the world’s largest and most advanced seawater desalination facilities serving municipalities, industrial customers, refineries, mining operations, and power producers.In the United States, IDE has operated the Carlsbad Desalination Plant in California for more than a decade, demonstrating long-term operational success in large-scale seawater desalination.A key advantage for the Harbor Island project is IDE's modular desalination design approach, which allows major plant components to be manufactured and assembled in phases, significantly reducing construction timelines and accelerating the delivery of new water supplies. This modular strategy is designed to improve efficiency, reduce project risk, and shorten the time frame between construction and water production, a critical consideration as South Texas continues to face prolonged drought pressures and increasing regional water demand.IDE’s proposal includes a phased development structure designed to reduce early-stage risk while accelerating project evaluation and delivery timelines. The Phase 1 development budget proposed by IDE represents more than $2 million in investment funded directly by the company.“This project delivers water reliability faster and more efficiently through globally proven technology and innovative infrastructure design. The Harbor Island project represents the kind of forward-looking investment Texas will need to support future economic growth and long-term drought resilience,” said John J. Byrum II, NRA Executive Director.Unlike some desalination projects that are structured through broader consortium or joint venture development entities, the Harbor Island Project reflects a direct partnership between the Nueces River Authority and IDE Technologies, leveraging IDE’s global desalination expertise, proprietary technologies, operational experience, and international delivery capabilities.“This is an important milestone in securing a long-term, sustainable water solution for the region,” said Kent Britton, CEO at the Port of Corpus Christi. “The Port has been an advocate of diversified solutions to ensure a consistent supply of water for Coastal Bend residents and industry.”“NRA’s Harbor Island desalination project will significantly strengthen reliable long-term water supplies for South Texas,” said Peter Zanoni, Corpus Christi City Manager. “Bringing the Harbor Island project online will help further diversify water resource projects the current City Council has approved over the past 16 months, providing even more new water security for our growing City and Coastal Bend Region.”The Harbor Island project is intended to support both municipal and industrial water users and is expected to become a critical component of the region’s long-term water portfolio alongside existing surface water, groundwater, and reuse supplies.The project also reflects the growing role seawater desalination is expected to play in addressing Texas’s long-term water supply challenges and supporting economic growth across the Gulf Coast region.CONTACT:John J. Byrum II, Executive Director(830) 278-6810Email: cgonzales@nueces-ra.org###About the Harbor Island Desalination PlantLocated on Harbor Island on the Texas Gulf Coast, the project is planned as an approximately 100 million gallon per day (MGD) seawater desalination facility utilizing advanced reverse osmosis technology, offshore Gulf intake infrastructure, and a marine outfall system designed to responsibly return treated brine to the Gulf in accordance with environmental permitting requirements.About the Nueces River Authority ( https://nueces-ra.org/ The Nueces River Authority has served Texas communities for more than 90 years and works across 21 counties to support responsible water management, planning, conservation, and regional water solutions.About IDE Technologies (https://ide-tech.com) IDE Technologies is a global leader in water treatment solutions with more than 60 years of experience delivering large-scale seawater desalination and industrial water treatment facilities worldwide. IDE has designed and operated some of the world’s largest and most advanced desalination plants serving municipal and industrial customers across the Americas, Israel, Europe, Asia, and beyond.

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