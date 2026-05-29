German Quantum Computing Firm QUDORA Expands to Japan

QUDORA’s trapped-ion quantum computer, developed in Germany and designed for scalable high-performance quantum computing applications.

German quantum computing company QUDORA launches Japan operations in Tokyo to expand Asia-Pacific quantum partnerships

BRAUNSCHWEIG, LOWER SAXONY, GERMANY, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QUDORA announces operational launch of QUDORA Japan K.K.QUDORA, a Germany-based full-stack quantum computing company, today announced the launch of Qudora Japan K.K., marking a major milestone in the company’s international expansion strategy and strengthening its presence in the Asia-Pacific regionHeadquartered in Tokyo with an office in Chiyoda-ku, Qudora Japan K.K. will support regional partnerships, customer growth, and commercial expansion across Japan and broader Asia-Pacific markets. Ned Cahoon has been appointed President of Qudora Japan K.K., alongside Mitsuo Harahata as Country Manager Japan and Yuichi Watanabe serves as Executive General Manager.The announcement follows several strategic milestones that have strengthened QUDORA’s presence in Asia and deepened its engagement with Japan’s quantum ecosystem. Most notably, QUDORA became an active member of the Q-STAR Alliance, Japan’s leading quantum industry association. The company also participated in SCA/HPC Asia 2026 in Osaka and joined AHK Japan, the official representative body of German business in Japan.Strengthening Europe-Asia Quantum Collaboration:Developed in Germany, QUDORA taps into a deep legacy of scientific excellence and leadership in cold atom physics dating back to the development of atomic clocks and the first trapped ion systems. One of QUDORA’s founders is the inventor of a proprietary microwave NFQC(Near-Field Quantum Control) technology which combines high-precision qubit control with exceptionally long coherence time in a scalable manufacturable platform to deliver high-performance quantum computing. Coherence time is a measure of the lifespan of the qubit’s quantum state, and thus QUDORA’s long coherence time can extend algorithmic complexity and depth while easing the overhead of quantum error correction.Japan’s strategic vision and support for quantum computing makes Japan both an important commercial market and a valued ecosystem partner for QUDORA’s expansion. The capability of QUDORA’s solutions aligns well with Japan’s focus and strength in high-performance computing, automotive, material engineering, pharmaceutical and finance sectors, where quantum solutions are today limited by the short coherence time of existing solutions.“Japan holds one of the most comprehensive and collaborative quantum roadmaps to date, covering the full value chain, spanning key supply chains, the development of advanced quantum hardware, and clear pathways toward quantum utility,” said Dr. Amado Bautista-Salvador, CEO of QUDORA.“Japan’s commitment to advancing quantum technologies creates a unique environment for innovation and collaboration. We are excited to establish a local presence and look forward to building strong partnerships across Japan’s quantum community,” said Ned Cahoon, President of QUDORA Japan.QUDORA’s systems are designed for seamless integration with enterprise and high-performance computing infrastructure, including cloud-based access and on-premise deployments for research institutions and HPC centers.About QUDORAQUDORA is a full-stack quantum computing company founded in 2021 and headquartered in Braunschweig, Germany. The company develops trapped-ion quantum systems powered by proprietary NFQCtechnology, enabling high-performance quantum computing for enterprise, research, and industrial applications worldwideQUDORA Japan K.K.日本クドラ株式会社〒100-6213 東京都千代田区丸の内1-11-1japan@qudora.co

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