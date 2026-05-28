GSTX is Building Toward Future Market Upgrades

GSTX highlights OTCID trading status as it advances domestic silicon wafer manufacturing to strengthen U.S. supply chains and support renewables.

Graphene & Solar Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:GSTX)

Our move to the OTCID represents meaningful progress in our capital-markets strategy as our QSM subsidiaries pursue our plan to reach a wide range of downstream solar cell and module manufacturers.” — Jason May

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphene & Solar Technologies Limited (OTCID: GSTX) (”GSTX”) is pleased to announce that its common stock is now trading on the OTCID Basic Market level.

GSTX believes its strategy for domestic silicon wafer manufacturing will strengthen U.S. supply-chain resilience, supporting the renewables industry, domestic energy security, and job creation. GSTX’s majority- and wholly owned subsidiaries operate under the Quartz & Silicon Materials Corporation (“QSM”) brand to develop domestic supply chains for high-purity quartz, polysilicon, and silicon wafers. QSM subsidiaries are located in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. In the U.S., the QSM supply chain will be compliant with Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) rules addressed by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The GSTX strategy aligns with strong forecasted demand growth. Solar is projected to represent nearly 80 percent of global renewable power capacity expansion between 2025 and 2030 according to the International Energy Agency.

“Our move to the OTCID represents meaningful progress in our capital-markets strategy as our QSM subsidiaries pursue our plan to reach a wide range of downstream solar cell and module manufacturers for our products,” said Jason May, executive chairman of GSTX.

About the Graphene & Solar Technologies Limited Group of Companies

The Graphene & Solar Technologies Limited companies are majority- or wholly owned companies and have the Quartz & Silicon Materials brand. QSM has its U.S.-based entrant to the solar materials industry focused on high purity quartz, polysilicon, and silicon wafers, pursuing an integrated, resilient supply chain that supports domestic solar manufacturing. QSM is led by a team with strong experience in solar, semiconductor, and quartz manufacturing. GSTX is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, and is listed on the OTCID Basic Market under the symbol “GSTX.” For more information, visit www.quartz.rocks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding financing plans, project development timelines, manufacturing plans, market conditions and potential benefits of government incentives. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. GSTX undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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