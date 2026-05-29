CHOSGO Launches SmartU OTC Bluetooth Hearing Aids With Self-Fitting Technology

SmartU bluetooth hearing aids

New OTC hearing aids combine Bluetooth streaming, app-based personalization, and extended battery life for seniors with mild to moderate hearing loss

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHOSGO announced the launch of its SmartU OTC Bluetooth Hearing Aids , a next-generation over-the-counter hearing solution designed to combine hearing enhancement with Bluetooth connectivity, self-fitting technology, and personalized sound adjustment.The CHOSGO SmartU hearing aids are designed for seniors with mild to moderate hearing loss seeking a more convenient and modern hearing experience. Powered by the Retonefit mobile app, SmartU allows users to personalize hearing settings, stream calls and music, and access remote fitting support directly from their smartphones.“Modern hearing aid users want more than amplification alone,” said a CHOSGO spokesperson. “They want easier control, personalized hearing, and seamless connection to everyday digital life. SmartU was created to make hearing support more accessible, comfortable, and convenient.”App-Based Self-Fitting TechnologyOne of the core features of SmartU is its self-fitting capability through the Retonefit mobile app.Using a built-in hearing assessment, users can complete a hearing test in a quiet environment by responding to tones played through the hearing aids. Based on the results, the system automatically generates a personalized hearing profile and adjusts hearing parameters accordingly.The app also allows users to:Adjust volume levelsCustomize sound qualityFine-tune noise reductionBalance left and right ear volumeSave personalized hearing settingsFor users with existing hearing clinic audiograms, hearing threshold information can also be manually entered for additional personalization.Multiple Listening Modes for Different EnvironmentsThe SmartU hearing aids support multiple listening modes designed for changing daily environments.Users can manually switch between modes such as:Quiet EnvironmentMusic EnvironmentEcho EnvironmentOutdoor Speech ModeThe hearing aids also support automatic environmental recognition, helping optimize hearing performance in noisy or quiet surroundings.Bluetooth Streaming for Calls and EntertainmentThe SmartU hearing aids support direct Bluetooth streaming from compatible smartphones and tablets.Users can stream phone calls, music, videos, and other audio directly into their hearing aids for clearer sound quality and reduced background interference.The devices also support hands-free phone calls with one-touch answering functionality.According to CHOSGO, dual-processor sound technology helps improve speech clarity while suppressing surrounding noise during conversations.Extended Battery PerformanceBattery life and Bluetooth stability remain common concerns for many hearing aid users.CHOSGO states that SmartU utilizes advanced low-power Bluetooth technology and optimized power management to improve efficiency.The company reports:Up to 20 hours of standard hearing aid useUp to 12 hours of Bluetooth streaming for calls or musicThe company also states that SmartU maintains stable Bluetooth connectivity across longer distances than many traditional Bluetooth hearing aids.Remote Fitting AssistanceThe Retonefit platform additionally supports remote fitting assistance.Users who need help with setup or sound optimization can connect remotely with hearing care professionals for guidance and adjustments.CHOSGO says the remote support function may be particularly helpful for older adults, individuals with mobility limitations, or users living far from hearing clinics.Compact Design With AI-Driven Sound ProcessingThe SmartU hearing aids feature an ultra-compact design intended for discreet and comfortable daily wear.The devices incorporate AI-driven sound processing technology designed to adapt hearing performance across changing listening environments. Chosgo Hearing Aids says the combination of self-fitting technology, Bluetooth streaming, adaptive sound processing, and remote support reflects the growing evolution of OTC hearing aids toward more personalized hearing experiences.Customer FeedbackCustomer Ernest Ross shared his experience using the SmartU hearing aids:“The sound quality is clear and natural, and conversations are much easier to follow—even in noisy environments. The Bluetooth connection works seamlessly for calls and music, and the app makes adjustments simple and convenient.”About CHOSGOCHOSGO develops OTC hearing aids products designed to combine hearing enhancement with user-friendly technology solutions. The company focuses on Bluetooth-enabled hearing devices, mobile app integration, personalized hearing adjustment, and accessible hearing support experiences.

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