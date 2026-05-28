RFP Released: Evaluation, Measurement, Verification + Market Potential Study Contractor

Posted on May 15, 2026 in Announcements

The Hawaii Public Utilities Commission issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) on May 15 to procure a contractor to conduct the statewide Energy Efficiency Market Potential Study as well as the independent evaluation, measurement, and verification of the Hawaii Energy program performance in Program Years PY25-PY27.

The full RFP and details on how to submit a response is available at:

https://hiepro.ehawaii.gov/public-display-solicitation.html?rfid=26002915

Key RFP milestone dates include:

Written questions due: June 4, 2026 (2:00 PM HST)

Offeror Proposals due: July 10, 2026 (2:00 PM HST)

Notification of contract award: on or around August 14, 2026

The primary purpose of this RFP is to support selection of an EM&V Contractor who will be responsible for managing and providing some or all of the following services:

Impact evaluation of Hawaii Energy program performance for Program Years 2025, 2026 and 2027, and to identify improvements that can increase Hawaii Energy program effectiveness. Review and update of Technical Reference Manuals (TRMs). Research and analysis in support of preparing: Hawaii’s Energy Efficiency Portfolio Standard (EEPS) Report to the Legislature and

Possible revisions to the EEPS goals and/or the EEPS Framework. Baseline studies which are similar to studies often referred to as residential appliance saturation surveys (RASS) and commercial end use saturation studies (CEUS). An energy efficiency market potential study (MPS). Additional evaluation-related services, if directed to do so by the Commission.

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