Premier Announces Changes to Cabinet

CANADA, May 27 - Premier Tim Houston announced changes to his cabinet today, May 27.

Marco MacLeod, Ministerial Assistant for Energy, will become the new Minister of Energy. Premier Houston had the portfolio.

“Nova Scotia is becoming an energy superpower, and Marco has played an important role helping me as I seek out new opportunities to grow our domestic energy production and make Nova Scotia more self-reliant,” said Premier Houston. “I’m pleased that he will continue the critical work developing our natural resources and build upon the successes this spring of our offshore oil and gas bids and the onshore program. I also look forward to working with Marco to get Wind West across the finish line.”

Susan Corkum-Greek will become Minister of Opportunities and Social Development after working with the Department as Ministerial Assistant. Barbara Adams will remain Deputy Premier, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care and Minister of Military Relations.

Brian Wong will become Minister of Advanced Education after serving as Ministerial Assistant for Service Nova Scotia. Brendan Maguire will remain the Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

Tory Rushton will become the Minister of Natural Resources after serving as Ministerial Assistant for Emergency Management. Kim Masland will remain the Minister of Emergency Management.

“I congratulate the new ministers on their appointments. There’s a lot of work to be done, and I know that their experience working with the departments will be an asset for the Province,” said Premier Houston. “These changes will allow ministers to dedicate their full focus to their departments as we create more opportunities for Nova Scotians.”

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