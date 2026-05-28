STEM Educational Institute, Inc. Announces ‘Mind the Gap: Intelligence in Transition’ Summit During TechWeek, June 4.

The STEM Educational Institute, Inc. (SEI) announces its summit, Mind the Gap: Intelligence in Transition — a groundbreaking cross-sector summit.

We are currently witnessing a pivotal economic shift driven by advancements in artificial intelligence. The goal of the summit is to prepare individuals — from K to Gray — for a prosperous future.” — Dr. Nikisha D. Alcindor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEGroundbreaking Summit to Address the Widening Gap Between Education and an AI-Powered WorkforceThe STEM Educational Institute, Inc. (SEI) announces its summit, Mind the Gap: Intelligence in Transition — a groundbreaking cross-sector summit bringing together students, entrepreneurs, educators, innovators, and business leaders to address the widening gap between K–12 education and the rapidly evolving demands of an AI-powered workforce. As part of TechWeek, the summit will take place on June 4, 2026, in the historic community of Harlem, New York City.Held at JPMorgan Chase Harlem, the summit will convene industry, education, and community leaders shaping the future of technology, healthcare, sports, finance, and cybersecurity for dynamic conversations on the evolving challenges facing their industries and talent pipelines. Through forward-thinking panels and fireside chats, these visionary speakers will explore solutions that bridge the gap between education and the skills needed in an AI-powered world, while expanding access, economic opportunity, and mobility to help combat generational poverty.“We are currently witnessing a pivotal economic shift driven by advancements in artificial intelligence,” said Dr. Nikisha D. Alcindor, President and Founder of STEM Educational Institute, Inc. “The purpose of this summit is to inform and collaborate with thought leaders across industries to better prepare individuals — from K to Gray — for a prosperous future.”The summit will kick off with a discussion on financial literacy. This conversation will focus on how financial literacy can unlock opportunity, strengthen communities, and shape the future of wealth.Featured speakers include Judene Small, Partner, Cultural Leadership Fund (CLF) at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), who will discuss how culture, capital, and technology can expand access, ownership, and opportunity within the AI economy. Small will be interviewed by Lynnise Pantin, Vice President of Experiential Learning and the Pritzker Pucker Family Clinical Professor of Transactional Law at Columbia Law School.Aryn Sobo, Vice President – Human Resources, Employment & Labor Law at the New York Yankees, will engage in a discussion on the business of sports and how technology, media, branding, analytics, and innovation are reshaping the skills required to succeed in sports careers today. LC Lloyd Jr. of Microsoft Xbox will discuss the gaming industry and the changes transforming the sector.The event will feature a finance panel, moderated by Caleb Silver of People Inc., examining how AI is transforming accounting, planning, and financial operations. Panelists include Matt Hafemeister (Concourse) and Ben Schaechter (Vantage).Bianca Pryor, Director of Media Intelligence, Media & Entertainment, NVIDIA, will discuss accelerating global AI adoption through ecosystems and real-world industry use cases.Dr. Javin Schefflein, Neuroradiologist, and Ana Garcia, Senior Director of Community Engagement and Health Equity at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), will discuss the future of healthcare careers. Additionally, Dr. Omar Sangurima, who leads MSK cybersecurity operations, will moderate a fireside chat with Rob Sloan, VP of Cybersecurity Advocacy at Zscaler, focused on Cybersecurity in the Age of AI.“MSK is so proud to work with the STEM Educational Institute,” said Garcia. “We have a responsibility to open doors. We’re excited to help young people understand the forces shaping healthcare today and to collaborate in providing opportunities to explore meaningful careers in science and medicine.”The summit will conclude with remarks from keynote speaker Ivan Makarov, Partner, Portfolio Finance at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), who will share how education, industry, and innovation can better align to prepare young people for an AI-driven landscape. Makarov will be interviewed by Steven Rosenbush, Chief of the Enterprise and Technology Bureau at the Wall Street Journal Leadership Institute.The STEM Educational Institute, Inc. (SEI) is a nonprofit organization committed to ending generational poverty through free programming in STEM, financial literacy, and mental health resources. Its year-long Scholars Program equips underrepresented high school students with technological and professional skills while building pathways toward generational wealth. Students receive a stipend, a college scholarship, and continued educational and professional development opportunities through SEI’s alumni learning platform.Media Contact:Dr. Nikisha D. Alcindornalcindor@stemeducationalinstitute.com(917) 994-1757

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