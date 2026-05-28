Basic Education launches South Africa Education Accelerator, 28 May

Department of Basic Education to partner with the World Economic Forum on the South Africa Education Accelerator

Department of Basic Education (DBE), in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), will tomorrow convene the official launch of the South Africa Education Accelerator, a national platform driving collaboration, innovation and systemic change in education. Launch proceedings will be officiated and co-chaired by Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, and Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, Group Executive Director, Naspers and Prosus.

As technological disruption, demographic shifts and structural economic challenges reshape global labour markets, South Africa’s future economic growth and social cohesion rest on the strength of its human capital. Building a solid foundation of core skills and creating learning pathways that work for every learner remain essential priorities in preparing talent for tomorrow’s economy.

As part of a global network of public-private collaboration platforms, the Accelerator aligns national priorities with business engagement and mobilises expertise and resources to advance key education priorities. Focus areas of the Accelerator include strengthening foundational learning, particularly literacy, numeracy and digital skills that form the bedrock of opportunity. Without strong foundations, inequality deepens and later investments yield diminishing returns. Strengthening these core competencies is essential to ensuring every learner can progress and participate meaningfully in the economy.

Members of the media are invited to attend and will be afforded interviews as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Thursday 28 May 2026

Venue: The Westin Hotel, CTICC (Cape Town International Convention Centre), Lower Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000

Time: 12h00

RSVP: Acting Director – Communication and Research

Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

DBE Media Liaison Officer

Lukhanyo Vangqa

Cell: 066 302 1533

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