MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela calls for compliance with Operating Licence requirements to curb illegal operations

MEC Diale-Tlabela calls for compliance with Operating Licence requirements to curb illegal operations

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has called on all prospective public transport operators to follow the correct legal process when entering the industry.

In terms of the National Land Transport Act (NLTA), applicants are required to apply for an Operating Licence before purchasing a vehicle intended for public transport use.

However, the Department continues to observe a growing trend of individuals acquiring vehicles first, without approval, and subsequently operating illegally.

“This is not just a procedural issue, it affects the safety, regulation and sustainability of our public transport system. An Operating Licence is granted based on need, compliance and proper planning,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

The MEC emphasised that the Gauteng Provincial Regulatory Entity (GPRE) has the legal authority to approve or decline applications based on a range of factors, including route demand and existing operations.

“We are seeing too many people investing in vehicles before they have approval. When applications are declined, those vehicles often end up operating illegally. This creates conflict within the industry and undermines law enforcement,” she added.

The Department is therefore urging all applicants to follow the correct process:

Submit an application for an Operating Licence first. Await approval from the GPRE. Purchase a vehicle once a grant letter has been issued.

“Our commitment is to protect both commuters and operators. Following the correct process ensures fairness, reduces conflict, and builds a transport system that works for everyone,” said the MEC.

The Department will continue to intensify awareness campaigns and enforcement measures to address non-compliance and restore order within the public transport sector.

For more information, contact the:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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