Older Americans Month Spotlight: Mary Sonksen

Meet Mary

At 77 years old, Mary Sonksen continues to demonstrate that independence can last throughout every stage of life. A Des Moines resident, Mary has been legally blind since birth and has spent much of her life advocating for and supporting others with vision loss through her teaching career and leadership of a local support group.

Mary first learned about the Iowa Department for the Blind while attending high school in Wapello, Iowa. She graduated in 1966 and shortly thereafter enrolled in the Orientation Center for the Blind in Des Moines. During her training, she was introduced to new opportunities and skills that shaped her personal and professional path.

Mary went on to teach special education for 35 years, working primarily with blind children in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Carolina.

Championing her health

In 2005, she was diagnosed with cancer, and chemotherapy left her with neuropathy in her feet, which limits how far she can comfortably walk. Rather than letting these challenges slow her down, she adapted her routine and continued to prioritize staying active in ways that work for her body. At home, Mary incorporates gentle stretching, bending, and leg lifts to maintain strength and mobility.

Gaining new skills