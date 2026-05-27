Turning a flight line into an air show

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – For some, it’s that moment of silence before the sudden, violent roar of a jet shattering the sky. For others, it’s the unmistakable smell of jet fuel on a hot afternoon. People attend air shows for many reasons, but very few understand the massive amount of logistical work required to host an event of this magnitude.

“The scale of planning an air show is immense,” said Maj. Karianne Ernisse, SkyFest 2026 air show director. “It is akin to packing for a weekend trip, but instead of just your family, you’re packing for 100,000 people.”

If you have ever struggled to zip a heavy suitcase shut, imagine trying to pack an entire active military flight line. Instead of clothes, you are fitting in dozens of historic aircraft, food vendors, medical tents and tens of thousands of moving spectators.

The process typically begins with complex logistical requests submitted to agencies like the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs and the Federal Aviation Administration, with some approvals required up to two years in advance. Even before the current air show is over, planning for the next one has already begun.

The 2026 air show directors and project officers are already coordinating the initial steps for SkyFest 2028. This forward-leaning approach ensures that when the 2028 team is eventually selected in 2027, they will inherit a solid foundation and be positioned for immediate success.

The air show director serves as the central orchestrator and interagency liaison for all planning, coordination and execution. That individual is directly supported by air and ground operation directors who oversee everything from airfield preparation, security and force protection to emergency response planning and performer management and welfare.

“If there is any way to describe the execution of this team, it is almost as if it is an orchestra,” said Capt. Jessie Reeves, SkyFest 2026 ground operations director. “Everyone plays their own instrument, nobody else can play it but them, and the melody doesn’t sound right unless everyone plays together.”

Airmen from nearly every career field across the installation contribute to the massive effort in their own unique ways.

According to Reeves, ground operations involve a massive web of responsibilities required to support the base infrastructure. These tasks range from posturing security forces and staging medical and fire personnel to finalizing communication plans. He highlighted that the most relentless hurdle has been faced by the Geobase team at the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron. Because the air show is a constant moving target, the Geobase team must iterate the map to the nth degree, making changes nearly every single week leading up to the event.

“Before a single aircraft arrives, our team of Airmen and civilians must be prepared to execute coordinated efforts spanning a wide range of responsibilities,” said Capt. Pablo Frias, Skyfest 2026 air operations director. “From booking performer lodging, to arranging food vendors and even partnering with local, state and federal agencies. [These steps] are vital to ensuring a safe and successful event for all participants.”

To truly grasp the scale of the event, consider the sheer volume of details that must be locked in before a single aircraft even lands.

According to Ernisse, the extensive checklist includes finalizing landing permits, securing sponsorships, and mapping out precise parking plans. Airmen and civilian personnel must negotiate latrine contracts, coordinate the staging of medical support, and ensure lodging and rental cars are booked for everyone involved. Even the communication plans must be rigorously established, with radios ready and frequencies cleared, to safely accommodate a sudden surge of up to 120,000 guests in a single weekend.

Simultaneously, the flight line becomes a highly choreographed puzzle. Maintenance and logistics readiness Airmen manage the arrival, parking and servicing of dozens of static and performing aircraft. Every aircraft, from massive cargo planes to nimble fighter jets, requires specific fuel grades, specialized ground equipment and precise spacing. It takes tens of thousands of gallons of jet fuel and a dedicated team of transient alert personnel working around the clock just to keep the show moving.

Even the simplest tasks are magnified. Force Support Squadron personnel must orchestrate the feeding and welfare of the performers, distinguished visitors and the hundreds of military and civilian volunteers who act as the lifeblood of the event. Every bottle of water, every vendor contract and every parking space is the result of months of meticulous calculation.

Beyond the logistics, the ultimate payoff is the connection to the public.

“Hosting an air show allows us to show gratitude to the Inland Northwest community that supports Team Fairchild day in and day out,” said Maj. Ernisse. “We couldn’t complete our mission without their help, and SkyFest is a small way we can show the community our appreciation.”