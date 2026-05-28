Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 26, 2026) — Forty-one Sailors from Afloat Training Group Western Pacific (ATGWP) visited the historic Japanese island of Iwo To, formerly known as Iwo Jima, to connect with the profound legacy of service and sacrifice that underpins the command’s mission of forging warfighting readiness.

The visit was a professional development opportunity designed to reinforce the 'why' behind the daily pursuit of tactical excellence. The Sailors hiked nearly eight miles to the summit of Mount Suribachi, where they visited memorials commemorating the bravery of the U.S. Marines and Japanese soldiers who fought during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

“"Standing on this hallowed ground reminds every Sailor at ATGWP exactly why our mission matters,” said Capt. Matthew Hays, ATGWP’s commanding officer. “We forge warfighting readiness today to honor the incredible sacrifices made on these shores, ensuring our forward deployed forces remain prepared for any challenge in the Indo-Pacific."

The historic setting served as a poignant backdrop for a reenlistment ceremony for Chief Yeoman Zachary Sakuda, who reaffirmed his commitment to the nation at the summit surrounded by his teammates.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to renew my commitment to the United States Navy and America, especially here on Mount Suribachi where service and sacrifice is what this whole place means,” said Sakuda.

The Battle of Iwo Jima was a pivotal conflict in which U.S. Marines captured the island from the Imperial Japanese Army during World War II. Nearly 7,000 Marines were killed, and all but approximately 200 of the 21,000 Japanese forces on the island perished.

"I've learned the history and seen movies about the battle since I was a kid, but being able to actually walk on the island and retrace the steps of those who fought there, from the black sandy beaches to the top of Mount Suribachi was extremely moving," said LT Dennis Riley, a Training Liaison Officer assigned to ATGWP.

For the Yokosuka-based training command, the journey served as a powerful reminder of the ultimate cost of conflict and the continuous need for readiness in the Indo-Pacific. It also highlighted the enduring partnership between former adversaries.

“As a Sailor, it’s humbling to visit Iwo To and reflect on the sacrifices made there,” said Chief Aviation Ordananceman Andy Hopson. “It’s a powerful reminder not only of the cost of war, but also of the enduring friendship between the United States and Japan that emerged from it.”

As the Type Commander's executive agent, ATGWP provides expert training, evaluation, and support to forward-deployed and visiting ships to ensure they are fully trained and ready for any mission, directly contributing to the security and stability of the region.

Date Taken: 05.28.2026 Date Posted: 05.28.2026 02:56 Story ID: 566286 Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Sailors Visit Historic Iwo To, Reinforce Commitment to Readiness, by PO1 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.