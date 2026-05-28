CIVA Crowns Aalynn Codopony as Princess

Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) has named a new princess.

Aalynn Codopony is the 2026 - 2027 CIVA Princess and was the Cache JOM Princess.

“I'm looking forward to attending way more powwows than I did last year because last year I had a very small title. I loved it, but being this princess is definitely like a step up, kind of, because I get to meet way more people and like co-hosting almost every weekend,” she said. “It's like I'm really looking forward to spending time with the veterans at like the CIVA organization itself because they've already been so welcoming, and like I'm just excited to see how long this journey is, and like how fun it is, and like how close I can be with these people.”

Codopony’s family has served in the Navy and Army.

“Well, my dad he was in the Navy for 10 years, I think, and my grandpa he also was in the Navy,” she said. “My dad went on deployments most of my childhood. So, I saw a lot that how much he went through and how much he sacrificed to be away from his family to serve, and my great-great-grandpa Day Tahdooahnippah he was in the Army, so that's how I'm related to many veterans in my family.”

Codopony said she always saw the organization at powwows and enjoyed their company.

“Well, I always saw them at powwows, especially at the Walters powwow last year. I saw them sitting all together, and they just looked so close, and I know that they're like very honorable,” she said. “So, I was not scared to approach them, but I was like, ‘Wow, like they're like a really cool organization, and they just look so put together.’ And like seeing Clara, she always is put together, she's so kind, and so I really was interested in being like that. And my dad had mentioned it a few times because he is a veteran, so I was very interested in doing that, and I knew I wanted to continue with my princess-like reign and everything, so I was like, ‘Well, this would be cool to be a princess for.’ And my grandma had came to me one day and told me that Kevin had said something about having interest in me being their princess, and I was very excited about that because I knew I wanted to also. So, I just felt like it was God's timing and for me to be their princess.”

Codopony wants people to not only know who she is but also the organization.

“I'm looking forward to letting people know more about CIVA and myself learning about it because, like I know a lot about it, but I could definitely know more. And I'm excited to learn more about it,” she said. “And I'm excited to co-host and meet new veterans, definitely. Because I definitely don't know a lot about military, but I'm excited to speak to everybody at different inductions and everything to learn more about military and the things they've been through and everything. So, that's one thing, and another thing is to definitely show up as much as I can, like, to things like, basically, anytime I'm needed there, and even if I'm not needed there, I want to show up just to be there. And also, me and my family are trying to plan something to maybe give back to the veterans, and we're not sure what we're going to do yet, but we're hopeful that.”

Codopony is thankful for her family.

“They will definitely be there for me a lot throughout this reign, and I probably would not be standing where I am without my family because they are the ones that push me,” she said. “And my grandma specifically, she's like pushed me a lot into being into my culture…I came from Virginia Beach, where my dad was stationed and everything, so…I was like the only native at my school, so coming here and being around so many natives and actually being in my culture, she's definitely made me grow a love for it. Because I would not be…if it wasn't for her, and I love that.”

Outgoing CIVA princess and Comanche Nation Jr. Princess Clara Yazzie said she felt her reign was successful.

Aside from meeting new people, she enjoyed the Military Hall of Honor banquet, where she sang the national anthem.

“It felt amazing,” Yazzie said. “There were plenty of deserving recipients of the honoring and I even sang in front of a medal of honor recipient, which is very big in the military world.”

Her father is a veteran and has an uncle on active deployment and one who died on active deployment. Yazzie’s grandfather is a Purple Heart recipient.

“One of my first projects for the veterans was for Memorial Day, where I gave out a bunch of poppy pins, and that gave me a mayoral citation for, I guess, community service,” she said. “I also gave back again, like lots of pins, lots of gratitude to veterans. I also signed at many military events. I've sung for military events, and I feel just being there and being present and looking out for veterans is probably how I have given back.”

Yazzie said it’s important to give back to the veterans.

“There are many veterans who are well again suffering with trauma from previous military stuff, and a lot of our veterans go unappreciated,” she said. “So, for us to give back and for us to at least be there for veterans is a major way of helping out.”

Yazzie has been a part of CIVA since she was a baby.

“My parents have been involved with CIVA. They are both members; they've been members for, I guess, like 12-ish years, and I have had grandparents who have been in the CIVA,” she said. “We kind of joked, I guess, one day I'd be like CIVA princess, and now that I have, and now with my reigns finally ending, it's kind of bittersweet, but again I'll still be with the CIVA because again I am so in touch with all of our veterans from across nations.”

Yazzie said she was glad to serve as CIVA princess.