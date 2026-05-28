DS Laboratories Partners with NASCAR Star Daniel Suárez

Performance Haircare Brand Unites with NASCAR’s First Mexican Cup Series Race Winner in Landmark Brand Ambassador Partnership

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DS Healthcare Group, Inc., maker of the Revita performance haircare line under the DS Laboratories brand, today announced a brand ambassador partnership with Daniel Suárez, professional NASCAR Cup Series driver and the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race. The partnership unites two brands driven by a shared passion for performance — and a DNA that makes this collaboration a natural fit.Under the agreement, Suárez will serve as the face of DS Laboratories’ Revita shampoo and conditioner line across digital, social, and brand channels in both the United States and Mexico through a fully bilingual content program.Suárez, born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, moved to the United States at 19 with no money, no English, and no connections — and went on to become the first Mexican to win a NASCAR Cup Series race, the first foreigner to win a NASCAR series championship, and one of the sport’s most celebrated Latino athletes. That story of relentless drive and determination resonates deeply with DS Laboratories, a brand led by CEO Fernando Tamez, whose Mexican heritage has shaped the company’s identity and its deep connection to the Latino community.“This partnership starts and ends with performance. Revita is science-driven and results- oriented — built for people who demand the best from themselves. Daniel is exactly that kind of person. What drew us to him goes beyond his achievements on the track. It’s his values, his drive, and the authentic connection he has built with his fans. The shared DNA between our brand and Daniel was impossible to ignore.”— Pablo Palatnik, DS Healthcare Group, Inc.The partnership includes a full bilingual content program across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, with an emphasis on Spanish-language content for the U.S. Hispanic market and Latin American consumers. DS Laboratories will invest significantly in paid media amplification behind Suárez’s content, placing his posts in front of an audience that extends well beyond his organic following of over 565,000 fans across platforms.Suárez’s image will be featured prominently on DS Laboratories’ flagship digital properties — dslaboratories.com and dslaboratories.com.mx — reaching millions of annual visitors in both countries. DS Laboratories’ digital channels generated over 1 billion combined views across TikTok and Instagram/Facebook in the past 12 months alone.“DS Labs is a brand built on science and performance — the same values I bring to every race weekend. I’m excited to be working with a brand that holds itself to such a high standard and truly invests in its partnerships. This is a collaboration built on mutual respect and a shared drive to win.”— Daniel Suárez, NASCAR Cup Series DriverSuárez currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series driving the No. 7 Chevrolet ZL1 for Spire Motorsports. In a moment that could not have been scripted better, Suárez celebrated the launch of his partnership with DS Laboratories by winning the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway — the longest and one of the most prestigious races on the NASCAR calendar. The victory further cements his place among the sport’s elite. He is widely regarded as the sport’s most influential Latino ambassador, having founded Daniel’s Amigos — a national fan engagement program introducing Hispanic and Latino communities to NASCAR — and earning the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award for Sports Excellence from UnidosUS and the 2025 Pionero Award from Latinos in Sports.DS Laboratories is represented by Pablo Palatnik, Fernando Tamez, and Fabián Rivero of Megalabs USA. Suárez is represented by Gustavo Arenas and Julia Piquet of DNS Racing LLC.

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